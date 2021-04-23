Eco-friendly brands don’t stop at clothing—many of them are also crafting sustainable summer sandals. This Earth Day, minimize your carbon footprint and max out the style stakes on footwear made from environmentally-conscious materials like vegan leather, raffia, and even repurposed felt. From sharp slides to barely-there heels, we’ve rounded up the best pairs for you to slip on for instant style this season. Read on for our top picks!
Strappy slip-ons
ESSĒN, The City sandals, $275
Teva, Midform Universal sandals, $60
Famolare, Summer Daze sandals, $138
EVERLANE, leather platform sandals, $98
Goya, oversized felt bow sandals, $319
Nisolo, flatform sandals, $130
Chic slides
Nayla, Josefina in Fishscale slides, $250
Eileen Fisher, Edge nappa leather slide, $195
Giovanna, Ceres raffia slide, $225
Freedom Moses, Joplin Camel slides, $50
Vivaia, Doris slides, $99
Zou Xou, Quinta woven slides, $185
Naked sandals
Aeydē, Elise sandal, $320
Sézane, Gloria sandals, $215
Brother Vellies, Audre sandal, $435
By Far, Nayla leather heels, $460
Stella McCartney, Falabella heeled sandals, $895
Chelsea Paris, Finn sandals, $595
Slide-on mules
Neous, Jumel mule, $602
Able, Jones heel mules, $130
Fortress of Inca, Isla mules, $180
Wandler, Nana mules, $475
Rachel Comey, Perla heel, $395
ATP Atelier, Tuturano heeled sandals, $430
