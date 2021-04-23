Eco-friendly brands don’t stop at clothing—many of them are also crafting sustainable summer sandals. This Earth Day, minimize your carbon footprint and max out the style stakes on footwear made from environmentally-conscious materials like vegan leather, raffia, and even repurposed felt. From sharp slides to barely-there heels, we’ve rounded up the best pairs for you to slip on for instant style this season. Read on for our top picks!

Strappy slip-ons

ESSĒN, The City sandals, $275

Teva, Midform Universal sandals, $60

Famolare, Summer Daze sandals, $138

EVERLANE, leather platform sandals, $98

Goya, oversized felt bow sandals, $319

Nisolo, flatform sandals, $130

Chic slides

Nayla, Josefina in Fishscale slides, $250

Eileen Fisher, Edge nappa leather slide, $195

Giovanna, Ceres raffia slide, $225

Freedom Moses, Joplin Camel slides, $50

Vivaia, Doris slides, $99

Zou Xou, Quinta woven slides, $185

Naked sandals

Aeydē, Elise sandal, $320

Sézane, Gloria sandals, $215

Brother Vellies, Audre sandal, $435

By Far, Nayla leather heels, $460

Stella McCartney, Falabella heeled sandals, $895

Chelsea Paris, Finn sandals, $595

Slide-on mules

Neous, Jumel mule, $602

Able, Jones heel mules, $130

Fortress of Inca, Isla mules, $180

Wandler, Nana mules, $475

Rachel Comey, Perla heel, $395

ATP Atelier, Tuturano heeled sandals, $430