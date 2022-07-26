Five Brands We’re Obsessed With Showing At Atlanta Apparel

Have you heard the word? The August installment of Atlanta Apparel is set to be the largest sourcing event of the year—combining three IMC markets into one. From August 1-6, Atlanta Apparel, VOW Bridal & Formal, and World of Prom & Social will come together at AmericasMart Atlanta for a fashion extravaganza of over 850+ showrooms and exhibits. Ahead of your trip down South, we’re bringing you the intel you need. Next up, the household name brands we love to peruse!

DL1961 Premium Denim

A good pair of jeans never goes out of style, and DL1961 Premium Denim has all of the classic denim you will ever need. Launched in 2008, this New York-based sustainably-minded denim brand has a commitment to producing eco-friendly and timeless clothing.

French Connection

French Connection offers a broad range of timeless, classic pieces that will never go out of style. With cute dresses for summer and cozy knitwear for fall, this long standing brand has the perfect pieces to add to your wardrobe for any season.

Hayden Los Angeles

Want to perfect your boho look? Then look no further than Hayden. With flowing dresses and floral prints, this Los Angeles-based label has and and all timeless pieces to complete your summer wardrobe.

Erin Gray

Erin Gray is a sophisticated and subtle collection of mixed metal jewelry and comfy, high quality pima cotton tees in everyday basic colors of white, black, and gray. Even better, a portion of Erin Gray’s proceeds support cancer research and families in need.

Atelier-New York

Atelier – New York is a label committed to quality above all else. With a collection of dynamic, fun prints and a guarantee of durability, what’s not to love?

