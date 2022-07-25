Sustainable Luxury Brand Verandah and Joey Wölffer Hosted A Stylish Luncheon In Sagaponack

Get ready to hear a lot more about the conscious luxury brand Verandah. The India-based label by powerhouse Anjali Patel Mehta was a happy accident of sorts, but thanks to the demand of fans, it seems to be only the beginning for the former investment banker turned creative force and her sustainable venture.

Speaking of fans, at a recent luncheon hosted to fête Verandah, Patel Mehta was joined by some of her day one customers, including the supermodel Anne V, and the former head buyer of Moda Operandi, Elizabeth Leventhal, who scouted the brand and helped put it on the map in the early days.

Joining her on co-hosting duty was Joey Wölffer—her treasure box namesake boutique in Sag Harbor has also been a supporter of the brand—who welcomed the attendees to The Wine Stand at Wölffer Estate Vineyard in Sagaponack for the midday al fresco sojourn. The tablescape was created by Patel Mehta herself, who brought many pieces from her native India and offered the cushions for guests to take home as a keepsake.

Over a delicious family-style lunch and freely flowing Summer in a Bottle rosé, the creative director and mom-of-two explained how she began the brand as a project, despite any formal fashion training, during a break from her finance career in an attempt to create Resortwear that was entirely modern but true to traditional Indian embellishment, prints, and embroidery. With a deep passion for storytelling, the bohemian pieces (think: glittering and flowing kaftans, maxis, and separates) have found their way into the wardrobes of jet setting gypsets all over the world.

Among those in attendance in their Verandah finery were Cristina Cuomo, Kate Betts, Anne V, Dria Murphy, Marina Larroude, Candice Miller, Elizabeth Kurpis, Erika Bearman, Emily Tisch Sussman, Elizabeth Leventhal, Laurie Cole, Sarah Willersdorf, Cayli Cavaco Reck, Paige Novack Kramer, and Jessica Mackin-Cipro. Each guest also took home a gift bag with a beach-ready printed two-piece set from Verandah, a wicker or crochet tote bag, as well as the designer’s favorite Indian treats and fragrant soaps.

Feast your eyes on the day’s style, below:

Images: BFA

