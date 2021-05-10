Read your daily dose of chic intel right here…

Gucci’s next show will take place in L.A. this fall

Continuing the celebrations of Gucci’s 100th anniversary, creative director Alessandro Michele will present the brand’s next collection in Los Angeles on November 3. The fashion show will also overlap with the 10th LACMA Art & Film Gala, which will take place on November 6—and acts as a fashion show itself, as Gucci is a founding sponsor for the event. Though we won’t see Michele’s latest until November, judging by last month’s Aria collection, this will surely be worth the wait!

Chiara Ferragni is Bvlgari’s newest face

Bvlgari has found its latest global ambassador: mega influencer Chiara Ferragni. To mark the occasion, Ferragni posed for a portrait series by Guilio Rustichelli, wearing pieces from the brand’s B.Zero1, Serpenti, Serpenti Viper, and Monete collections. “I’m so proud to be part of the Bvlgari family because there is a strong bond not only with the brand, but also with Jean-Christophe Babin and Lucia Silvestri,” said Ferragni in a statement, adding her partnership’s shared values of bold Italian design and hopes to make a future social impact with Bvlgari.

Maybelline collaborates on lipstick line with Every Mother Counts

To kick off the summer season, Maybelline has partnered with Christy Turlington Burns’ nonprofit Every Mother Counts on a limited-edition lipstick line. From universally flattering pinks to vibrant reds, there’s a shade for everyone–moms and beyond—to enjoy. Better yet, $1 from each lipstick’s sales to Every Mother Counts to further the organization’s mission of achieving quality maternity care for all. You can shop the collection until June 31 at CVS, Walmart, Kroger, and H.E.B.

Prada taps Hunter Schaefer for new Galleria handbag film

An instant classic upon its 2007 launch, Prada’s Galleria satchel is an icon in the handbag world—and the brand’s reminding you as such with a new short film. Directed by Xavier Dolan and starring Euphoria‘s Hunter Schaefer, the movie aims to explore what makes different objects like the Galleria treasurable. Schaefer gamely plays muse to both Dolan and Prada throughout the minute-long clip, lounging in bed, playing chess, posing at a photoshoot, and dressing up with the Galleria nearby or on-hand—and bedecked in plenty of quirky Prada pieces, from printed sweaters to pointed-toe kitten heel pumps. You can watch the full film now on Prada’s website.

