Daily News: Gucci To Show In L.A., Bvlgari’s New Ambassador, Hunter Schafer For Prada, And More!

by Aaron Royce
Marco Bizzarri, Alessandro Michele, Betye Saar, Michael Govan, Eva Chow, and Alfonso Cuarón, (Getty Images)

Read your daily dose of chic intel right here…

Gucci’s next show will take place in L.A. this fall

Continuing the celebrations of Gucci’s 100th anniversary, creative director Alessandro Michele will present the brand’s next collection in Los Angeles on November 3. The fashion show will also overlap with the 10th LACMA Art & Film Gala, which will take place on November 6—and acts as a fashion show itself, as Gucci is a founding sponsor for the event. Though we won’t see Michele’s latest until November, judging by last month’s Aria collection, this will surely be worth the wait!

Gucci Aria (Courtesy)

Chiara Ferragni is Bvlgari’s newest face

Bvlgari has found its latest global ambassador: mega influencer Chiara Ferragni. To mark the occasion, Ferragni posed for a portrait series by Guilio Rustichelli, wearing pieces from the brand’s B.Zero1, Serpenti, Serpenti Viper, and Monete collections. “I’m so proud to be part of the Bvlgari family because there is a strong bond not only with the brand, but also with Jean-Christophe Babin and Lucia Silvestri,” said Ferragni in a statement, adding her partnership’s shared values of bold Italian design and hopes to make a future social impact with Bvlgari.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Giulio Rustichelli (@giuliochelli)

Maybelline collaborates on lipstick line with Every Mother Counts

To kick off the summer season, Maybelline has partnered with Christy Turlington Burns’ nonprofit Every Mother Counts on a limited-edition lipstick line. From universally flattering pinks to vibrant reds, there’s a shade for everyone–moms and beyond—to enjoy. Better yet, $1 from each lipstick’s sales to Every Mother Counts to further the organization’s mission of achieving quality maternity care for all. You can shop the collection until June 31 at CVS, Walmart, Kroger, and H.E.B.

Maybelline New York x Every Mother Counts (Maybelline/Courtesy)

Prada taps Hunter Schaefer for new Galleria handbag film

An instant classic upon its 2007 launch, Prada’s Galleria satchel is an icon in the handbag world—and the brand’s reminding you as such with a new short film. Directed by Xavier Dolan and starring Euphoria‘s Hunter Schaefer, the movie aims to explore what makes different objects like the Galleria treasurable. Schaefer gamely plays muse to both Dolan and Prada throughout the minute-long clip, lounging in bed, playing chess, posing at a photoshoot, and dressing up with the Galleria nearby or on-hand—and bedecked in plenty of quirky Prada pieces, from printed sweaters to pointed-toe kitten heel pumps. You can watch the full film now on Prada’s website.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hunter (@hunterschafer)

