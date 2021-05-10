Sofia Richie is following in big sis Nicole’s footsteps as a fashion designer! The two sisters worked together on the newest collection for the elder Richie’s brand House of Harlow 1960, which launches today on Revolve, according to Vogue.

After choosing to work on House of Harlow together last April during quarantine, both Richies aimed to combine their distinct personal styles under one collection. Instead of working together on each piece, they individually created certain garments as well for House of Harlow 1960 x Sofia Richie. Naturally, Nicole’s signature ’60s and ’70s bohemian glam aesthetic reigns throughout—especially through hippie tie-dye prints, muted orange, rust, and mustard tones, and a particular floral maxi dress she wears in the accompanying campaign. However, most pieces—made with layering in mind—are signature of Sofia’s laid-back sporty style, like midriff-baring jumpsuits, mini and maxi dresses with off-shoulder snd slit details, and plenty of cropped sweaters, cardigans, and tank tops.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie)

Sofia’s aesthetic is the focus of this collection, but her design goals came from watching her big sis build House of Harlow over the 13 years since it launched. “I wouldn’t be interested in fashion if it wasn’t for her. I’ve learned so much from her,” Sofia says in the article.

Ultimately, the collection’s also intended as a more easygoing counterpart to House of Harlow’s usual lines, falling somewhere between “casual” and “dressy” for those re-entering a post-quarantine world. “It doesn’t look like you’re at home in your pajamas, but it also doesn’t look like you’re trying to do the absolute most,” Sofia told Vogue.

In signature fashion, Nicole commemorated the occasion with a sweet photo of the duo—wearing a complementary jumpsuit and dress from the collection, of course—on Instagram. “Quarantine led to a lot of family time, and family time led to this,” Richie stated in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NICOLE RICHIE (@nicolerichie)

