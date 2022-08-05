Daily News: Gigi Hadid To Launch A Brand, Ralph Lauren & Net A Porter Celebrate Out East, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Gigi Hadid teases her own clothing line called Guest in Residence

Supermodel Gigi Hadid is finally throwing her hat in the design ring. The newest Next in Fashion host revealed on her Instagram that she is working on her own clothing line, called Guest in Residence. Beneath several photos on her account showing a behind-the-scenes look at the design process, she wrote, “been working on something…with love, @guestinresidence.” The images see her and her design team examining color palettes, fabric swatches, photos of the line sheet, and photos of clothing samples. From this post, we can gather that the brand will be focused on colorful knitwear and cashmere pieces, as one photo shows a close-up of a lilac cashmere hoodie on a mannequin and another sees Hadid wearing an orange scoop-neck sweatshirt. Take our money!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

Ralph Lauren, Net a Porter, and Mr Porter host a cocktail party Out East

Alison Loehnis, president of Net a Porter, Mr Porter, and the Outnet, and David Lauren, the chief branding and innovation officer of Ralph Lauren, and Lauren Bush Lauren came together to host a glamorous event yesterday evening to mark the inaugural partnership between the luxury e-commerce site and the iconic All-American brand. Friends of the respective brands including Ruby Aldridge, who also DJ’d the event, Rachel Zoe, Nina Garcia, Dr Barbara Sturm, Cathy Ang, Krysta Rodriguez, Nicole Warne, Casey Fremont Crowe, Amy Lefevre, Kelly Bensimon, Evan Ross Katz, Igee Okafor, Jordan Roth, Mordechai Rubenstein, Thaddeus O’Neil, Joey Wolffer, Zara Tisch, and more flocked to a private residence in East Hampton for an evening of fun, fashion, and celebration. See who was there, below!

Images: BFA

Lady Gaga confirms role opposite Joaquin Phoenix in Joker 2 with musical teaser

The rumors are true: Lady Gaga will be in the highly-anticipated sequel to the 2019 film Joker, titled Joker: Folie à Deux. The Rain on Me singer confirmed her casting in the film by posting a musical teaser on her social media platforms. Although her role has not yet been confirmed, it is assumed that she will be starring opposite Joaquin Phoenix—who is returning to the role of Joker after winning the Oscar for Best Actor thanks to his performance in the first installment—as the title character’s notorious girlfriend Harley Quinn. As of now, Warner Bros. is set to release Joker: Folie à Deux, which will be directed by Todd Phillips, in theaters October 4, 2024.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)

Live Rocket & Everything But the House announces collab with Cameron Silver’s Decades

Live Rocket has announced its first collab with the leading full-service consignment marketplace Everything But The House and Cameron Silver’s beloved designer consignment boutique Decades. This week, Live Rocket debuted Gowns for Good: Series 2, an online auction with a live-streaming VIP event, which includes red carpet designer gowns from Balenciaga, Givenchy, Versace, Valentino, Yves Saint Laurent, Giorgio Armani, Michael Kors, and more which have been worn by the likes of Julianne Moore, Viola Davis, Jennifer Garner, and Reese Witherspoon. The online auction will culminate tomorrow Saturday, August 6 with a live-streamed event hosted by Cameron Silver from Sage & Madison in Sag Harbor. The live-stream will be available to view exclusively on EBTH.com and proceeds from the auction will be donated to The Entertainment Community Fund. So, be sure to get your bids in by tomorrow and tune in to EBTH.com to view the glamorous Sag Harbor event live.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cameron Silver (@cameronsilver)

Athletic Propulsion Labs and McLaren Automotive launch luxury performance footwear collab

McLaren Automotive is stepping into the footwear game. In a new partnership with the tech-focused Los Angeles sneaker label Athletic Propulsion Labs, the British supercar manufacturer is launching a new line of luxury sneakers. Dubbed APL McLaren Hyspeed, the new silhouette is not only upscale in appearance, but also features a number of high-performance materials. These include a carbon fiber component in the form of a plate that connects the nitrogen-infused midsole’s front and FutureFoam pods in the rear of the sneaker that provide deep compression. Other design elements also pay homage to the construction of McLaren’s cars, including the wings extending from the microfiber heel, which reference the active ailerons found on the back of the McLaren Speedtail. The new kicks, which are available in orange, black-and-white, dusty rose, silver, and orange and white, can be purchased now on the Athletic Propulsion Labs website for $450 a pair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Athletic Propulsion Labs (@apl)

Zac Posen, the brand, is coming back

Neiman Marcus will launch the Zac Posen Fall ‘22 ready to wear collection with a two-season exclusive. This new agreement with Neiman Marcus is a step forward in parent company Centric Brands’ strategy to re-build Zac Posen into a fully-fledged lifestyle brand. “We believe there is a white space in the marketplace for beautifully crafted clothing, especially in occasion dressing,” said Melissa Lafere-Cobb, the senior vice president and division head for Zac Posen. The new line officially launches on September 5 both in Neiman Marcus stores and on neimanmarcus.com. The collection is teased to be focused around strong femininity and sophisticated, yet sexy silhouettes in a bold color palette. Pieces will be priced from $495 to $1,890, and available in sizes 0 to 14. The newly-revived brand will also be launching a digital flagship e-commerce site in late September at zacposen.com.

Paloroma announces pop-up in the Hamptons

The clean, cruelty-free children’s skincare company Paloroma will be popping up at AERIN East Hampton with a trunk show this Friday and Saturday, alongside clothing and lifestyle brand Hill House Home. Together, Paloroma and Hill House Home will be showcasing their latest and best-selling products from 10AM to 6PM. Run, don’t walk to AERIN to get your hands on top-notch products for the whole family.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.