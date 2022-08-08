Moroccanoil and The Daily Celebrate HALO at Si Si in East Hampton

Overlooking stunning views of Three Mile Harbor, The Daily Summer and our friends at Moroccanoil reunited for our annual Summer dinner and a celebration of HALO. The dinner was held on Thursday night at Si Si Mediterranean Restaurant in East Hampton and welcomed Moroccanoil co-founder Carmen Tal and her daughters Arielle Tal and Danielle Tal, HALO founder Rebecca Welsh, Candace Bushnell, Nicole Miller, Cameron Silver, MoAna Luu, Gillian Miniter, Megan Taylor, Torri Webster, Madison Pettis, Alana Davidson, Allegra Shaw, Thanuska Subramanian, Allison Walsh, Chantel Waterbury, Chris Coffee, Monica Forman, Bryan Griffin, Hayley Style, Lizzi Bickford Meadow, and more.

The evening started out with Whispering Angel rosé,’ and speciality cocktails before guests sat down for a four-course coastal Mediterranean inspired dinner. Entrees included spaghetti vongole, grilled heritage chicken, and an olive oil poached halibut. The table had cards with information about the HALO children and their stories, special Moroccanoil fans, and copies of the latest issue of The Daily Summer. Flower arrangements were provided by Amagansett’s Flowers By Beth.

“I have always been an advocate of education, especially with young children and women, and through the kids that come from HALO I have seen for myself how it changes their lives,” Tal recently told The Daily Summer. “Rebecca and her team give these kids that have been dealt an incredibly unfair hand a second chance to imagine what they once thought was impossible. They give them the chance and the tools to change the course of their lives, and that is what is so extraordinary about HALO.” Tal welcomed guests and introduced Rebecca Welsh, who told everyone about the incredible work the organization is doing.

Moroccanoil has been working with HALO since 2014 when they launched a video series called Inspired By Women. The series highlights incredible women who are giving back and making a mark on their communities. Walsh was featured in the series for her work in helping better the lives of children around the world. HALO has helped children with housing, education, and through therapeutic art. 3021 youth are served annually and they serve an incredible 600,000 meals annually.

After Candace Bushnell delighted guests at the dinner table with her thoughts on Sex & The City’s TV run, everyone went home with a bag of Moroccanoil products after a raves across the board meal. The end to a perfect Summer night at the sea.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

“