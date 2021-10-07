Daily News: Dotdash Buys Meredith, Pernille Teisbaek x Mango, The Internet Fancies Emma Chamberlain’s Dad, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Pernille Teisbaek’s latest collection for Mango is here

We can blame our obsession for Scandinavian style sensibilities on Pernille Teisbaek—and now we can take a page from her playbook thanks to her new collection with Mango. The Nordic stylist, creative director, and Instagram it girl has collaborated with the Barcelona-based retailer once again, this time on a collection that brings her go-to pieces to the forefront. Anyone who follows the mom-of-three will be familiar with her love of slouchy suiting and clean minimalist basics with an elevated and elegant twist. As such, the line offers 20 pieces created from sustainable fabrics which can be worn season after season and to any occasion. Take a sneak peek below and shop it online now.

People, InStyle, etc. have a new owner

Meredith’s 40+ magazines and digital outlets, including People, InStyle, Better Homes & Gardens, and Entertainment Weekly, have found a new owner in Dotdash: a publishing unit of Barry Diller’s InterActiveCorp. According to a release obtained by the New York Times, the deal is worth roughly $2.7 billion. The new company, called Dotdash Meredith, will be led by Dotdash chief executive Neil Vogel and will be headquartered in Manhattan, with the company maintaining “a presence” in Des Moines, Iowa, where Meredith is a major employer.

UGG launches new campaign with Evan Mock, Lachlan Watson, and more

All the supermodels have been wearing their Tazz slippers out and about during Fashion Month, and now UGG has revealed what else is in store for its legions of fans. Today the brand launched its Fall Winter ’21 FEEL YOU campaign featuring some 30 figures in the pop culture and entertainment world who come together to celebrate the original Classic Boot that started it all over 40 years ago (do you feel old too?!). Among the cast of familiar faces are Evan Mock, Lachlan Watson, author Leah Vernon, advocate and writer Rhianna Jones, disabled model and writer Bri Scales, and athlete/entrepreneur Cameron Porras.

Emma Chamberlain’s dad goes viral on Twitter

The fashion content vultures had a field day when a user shared an image of YouTuber Emma Chamberlain accompanied by her dad, Michael, at Paris Fashion Week. The image of the 20-year-old quickly racked up over 11,000 likes as the Twitterati weighed in. “What’s her dad’s @,” one person wrote, while another said: “You mean MY dad.” Many other more PG-rated comments simply said how cute it was that the influencer took her dad along to PFW.

emma chamberlain and her dad at the louis vuitton show in paris pic.twitter.com/65CidKagKr — sally (@VERSACESAINTZ) October 5, 2021

