Daily News: Cardi B Named Creative Director At Playboy, Josephine Skriver’s New Collab, Celine’s New Ambassador, Machine Gun Kelly Gets Into Beauty, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Playboy names Cardi B as first-ever creative director

Cardi B has a new job! The performer will serve as Playboy’s first-ever creative director in residence, and also as founding creative director of Playboy’s new creator-led platform, CENTERFOLD. In her role, the chart topping mom-of-two will provide artistic direction across co-branded fashion and sexual wellness merchandise collections, digital editorial, experiential activations, and more. As for CENTERFOLD, the brand explains that the platform which launches later this month, is a new home for the world’s top creators to interact directly with their fans, expand their communities, and build their own personal content and commerce businesses. Of her gig, Cardi says “It’s a dream come true…I can’t believe this is real!” She added:”Creators today deserve to express themselves freely and unfiltered. They deserve to feel safe in their creativity and sexuality. And they deserve to own their future. This is what CENTERFOLD is all about.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Playboy (@playboy)

Josephine Skriver teams up with Triarchy

Sustainability, the supermodel way. Josephine Skriver has joined forced with Triarchy to create a collaboration of eight sustainable denim pieces. The collection takes its inspiration from 1980s staples—jackets, jeans, shirts, and the perfect overall!—and makes use of Triarchy’s state-of-the-art, proprietary sustainable denim fabrication, Naia™ Renew. The collection will launch exclusively with Bergdorf Goodman in NYC and will be carried by Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, and more with pricing ranging from $195-$495. Run!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Triarchy (@triarchy)

Machine Gun Kelly launches Un/dn Laqr genderless nail polish brand

Colson Baker, aka Machine Gun Kelly, has turned his focus to beauty. Unveiled today, Un/dn Laqr speaks to the rapper’s longtime penchant for wearing nail polish. The first drop includes 10 shades including Mary Jane, Blank Canvas, Depressionist, and Writer’s Block, as well as two top coats (a matte and a glossy version), and giftable sets with names like Therapy Session, Mixed Tape, and Wet Dream. Essie could never!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by the Blonde Don (@machinegunkelly)

LISA is Celine’s first Haute Parfumerie ambassador

Ahead of tomorrow’s Spring Summer ’22 show, Celine has more reveals up its sleeve! LISA, the global sensation and member of South Korean girl group Blackpink, has been a Celine ambassador in the ready to wear and accessories categories since 2019, but her new role as a beauty face cements her global popularity (68m Instagram followers and counting!). Appearing in the campaign, lensed by Hedi Slimane himself, the star shows off a sleek and chic bob—as the Celine muses du jour are wont to do. Join us tomorrow to watch the show in real time!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CELINE (@celine)

Kurt Geiger team up with Crocs

Two leading shoe brands on each side of the pond have put their heads together for a partnership that’s bound to be talked about. London-based Kurt Geiger has created two glam version of Crocs, with jazzed up detailing like rainbow crystals, a luxe faux fur trim, and Kurt Geiger’s signature eagle-head charm. There’s a meaning there too—the brand often uses rainbow to signify kindness, inclusivity, and hope. The glossy black styles both launch this month, with each pair retailing for $170.