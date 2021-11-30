Getting Artsy! The Daily Front Row’s Art-themed Holiday Issue Lands Today

No Basel? No problem! We’re bringing the chicest intel from the art world right to your fingertips with the launch of our latest edition, The Art Issue. With a focus on what’s hot and happening in art, fashion, and beyond—and believe us, there’s a lot to talk about—we couldn’t stick to just one cover either. To celebrate our final issue of the year, The Daily opted to shine a light on two stars: mega-watt supermodel Candice Swanepoel and acclaimed emerging artist Emmanuel Taku.

Inside the glossy pages, you’ll find a lively conversation with Swanepoel, who dishes on what’s new with her popular swimwear line Tropic of C. The Daily also caught up with Ghana-based Taku to hear where it all began and to get a glimpse of the exciting plans he has in store for 2022. You heard it here first! With art on the brain, we also caught up with fashion and entertainment industry insiders who are secretly a dab hand at painting, even convincing them to share their work with us.

As always, your Daily is keeping you in the loop with the season’s most luxe gifting ideas, style inspiration, front row gossip, and so much more. Get your copy ASAP when it lands today in Miami, Palm Beach, the Hamptons, and Aspen—or don’t delay and read via the link below.

