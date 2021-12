The chic must go on—Celine’s Hedi Slimane will present his Spring Summer ’22 offering, Baie Des Anges, on Friday in Paris. Luckily, we’re saving you the plane ticket—and you can tune in at the link below, via Instagram, or on celine.com, at the bright and early hour of 8AM EST. Grab a croissant and meet you back here!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.