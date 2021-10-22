Daily News: Bottega Veneta Takes Over Detroit, Beyoncé’s IVY PARK Collabs With Peloton, New From Calvin Klein, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Bottega Veneta showcases Salon 03 in Detroit

Mary J. Blige, Zazie Beets, Slick Woods, and many more stars were out in force in Motor City for the Bottega Veneta show on Thursday night. Seemingly an off-kilter setting, alas creative director Daniel Lee explains he feels a connection to the country’s most industrial city as he draws parallels to his upbringing in Leeds. In keeping with his Salon series, Lee incorporated local talent into the event, including music by Detroit natives Moodymann and Carl Craig. As for the clothes, the Brit continued his love affair with what’s quickly becoming identified as “Bottega green.” It was a sportier offering for the city slickers—wherever in the world they might be—with wearable minis, languid silhouettes, versatile chunky accessories, albeit not without a little pizazz thanks to sequins and paillettes.

Adidas x IVY PARK and Peloton reveal collaboration collection

The saying, “You have the same amount of hours in a day as Beyoncé” rings true this week. The multi-hyphenate has launched her latest project: adidas x IVY PARK x Peloton! On the back of Bey’s multi-layered partnership with the exercise giant, the first capsule incorporates both apparel and footwear that fuses music, sport, and fashion influences. We’re listening! Accompanying the collection is a campaign featuring several of Peloton’s social media famous instructors: Ally Love, Cody Rigsby, Becs Gentry, Kirsten Ferguson, Adrian Williams, Dr. Chelsea Jackson Robers, Rad Lopez, as well as yoga instructor Jessamyn Stanley, holistic esthetician Shani Hillian, and meditator Sheena Sood. The size inclusive collection launches globally on November 10, with prices starting at $45.

The Attico expands accessories offering with Last Minute

Wondering what the cool girls will be carrying outside the shows come February Fashion Month? The Attico’s newly-unveiled handbag line, Last Minute, most likely. Designed with a “hectic yet sparkly” lifestyle in mind (!!) it’s an assortment of bold, geometric, and punchy-hued top handle, clutch, bucket, and pyramid bags. True to the brand’s aesthetic, color and fabric are placed top of mind. So think a smorgasbord of turquoise, green, red, fuchsia, metallic, and chocolate browns in satin, leather, and suede, and you’re on the money.

Heron Preston for Calvin Klein: Season 2 is here

Streetwear savant and creative consultant Heron Preston has revealed his second offering for Calvin Klein—alongside a ’90s-inspired campaign, featuring a voice over from none other than Nas. The line itself is chock full of Calvin classics, albeit with a new Preston-approved guise. Among the sustainably-minded staples are joggers in french terry, the iconic logo bralettes, waffle thermal knits, lined shirt jackets, denim, and puffers, just in time for the cold snap to arrive. Shot by award-winning director and filmmaker Ricky Saiz, the campaign features emerging talent like 22-year-old transgender skateboarder Akobi and real-life young couple Ty and Koa.

Housing Works’ annual Fashion For Action benefit returns

Mark your diaries, Housing Works has a four-day shopping event in-store and online that fashion fans won’t want to miss. The beloved event incorporates brand new designer good priced up to 80% off, and special curated edits from icons including Pat Field, Iris Apfel, Kathy Hilton, Betsey Johnson, Chloe Sevigny, and more. The 18th annual Fashion for Action fundraiser takes place over the course of November 10-13, opening with a VIP reception at the flagship location in Chelsea, and with a series of VIP ticketed and general admission events to follow. Tickets are now available for purchase, with detailed pricing and schedule information available here. Proceeds from Fashion for Action support Housing Works’ ongoing advocacy and integrated services to address HIV/AIDS and homelessness in the community.

Tory Burch is the next guest of The Atelier with Alina Cho

Marking its return to in-person talks, The Atelier with Alina Cho will welcome fashion designer Tory Burch to The Met Museum’s Grace Rainey Rogers Auditorium on Thursday, October 28 at 6.30PM EST. Burch will join the journalist to discuss how her eponymous brand become famous around the world since she opened up shop in New York City in 2004. The conversation will also delve into her staunch advocacy on behalf of women and how empowerment is integral to everything she does. Snap up your ticket, for $40, here. The event will also be streamed on Facebook and YouTube.

Brands we ❤️ ! Nana Jacqueline’s Holiday 2021 campaign makes us want to party

Inspired by New York disco nightlife in the 1970s, celeb-adored Nana Jacqueline’s Holiday ’21 collection is set to launch on October 24. The offering brings the staples we’ve come to love from the L.A-based brand—daring minis offset with bold shoulder and sleeve detailing, draped dresses in lace and satin, and slinky cut-out detailing that’ll have you ready for the dance floor. There’s a reason that Hailey Bieber, Iris Law, and Ariana Grande are all super fans already! The line drops on October 24.

