Daily Events Diary: A Diamond-filled Dinner In London, Supermodels Step Out, And More!

Your guide to the who’s who, what they’re doing, where they’re going, and what they’re wearing!

Sarah Harris toasts her collaboration with Mejuri

British Vogue’s instantly-recognizable fashion features director Sarah Harris and Mejuri co-founder Noura Sakkijha to mark their second collaboration together. Raising a glass to toast the line of chic earrings at Casa Cruz in West London were Alice Eve, new Bridgerton star Charithra Chandran, Saffron Vadher, Charlotte Olympia, Jessica Joffe, Lianne La Havas, Fernanda Ly, Kate Sumner, Claire Rose, and more. Guests also received a pair of the pavé diamond earrings from the collab—lucky them, as they had sold out just 12 hours after launching.

A downtown bash for MONTSERRAT’s new Jet Set collection

Fashion industry insiders came together to celebrate NYC-based brand MONTSERRAT’s latest line at Mr. Fong’s. A young and stylish crowd partied until late, alongside the brand’s Carolina Cordón-Bouzán and Gayle Yelon. Among those in attendance were Mohit Mehta, Karina Bik, Kate Bartlett, Kelsey Kotzur, Alioune Fall, Mac Rose, Ellie Beers Fallon, Natalie Szczechowski, Jess Habich, Margot Lee, Camille Opp, Basit, Timo Weiland, Elizabeth Fowler, Carly Weinstein, Claire Bridges, Elise Taylor, Madeline O’Malley, Zach Weiss, and many more.

Burberry celebrates the closing of Anne Imhof’s exhibition ‘Natures Mortes’

Riccardo Tisci was joined by a legion of supermodels and stars as he hosted an event to celebrate the closing of Anne Imhof’s exhibition ‘Natures Mortes’ at Palais De Tokyo in Paris. Guests gathered at the famed YOYO club for live DJ sets by LSDXOXO, Slim Soledad, Hank Korsan and Joie Iacono, Guerre Maladie Famine & Sad. Among the crowd were Candice Swanepoel, Carine Roitfeld, Ezra Miller, Felice Nova Noordhorff, Ib Kamara, Irina Shayk, Isabelle Huppert, Mariacarla Boscono, Rianne Van Rompaey, and many more—all wearing Burberry, mais oui!

Our House x YOOX cocktail event

At Manhattan’s swanky new watering hole, Speakeasy at Great Jones Distilling Co, a crowd gathered for a musical performance and cocktail event with Tschabalala Self, Brandon Blackwood, and Reginald Sylvester II. The bash was in celebration of YOOX’ collabs with the three aforementioned NYC-based creatives, with many of the exclusive art, fashion, and design pieces on display on the evening.

An intimate SIR. dinner

Friends of SIR. flocked to the brand’s New York City pop-up for a dinner and cocktail hour in celebration of the newly-unveiled Resort line. Among those in attendance were Lili Sumner, Richie Shazam, Coco Gordon Moore, Amy Sall, Bambi Northwood-Blythe, Rajni Jacques, Chloe Vero, Paris Starn, Arpana Rayamajhi, Michelle Li, Imani Rudolph, and Anajah Hamilton.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.