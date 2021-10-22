Bergdorf Goodman Hosts Chic Cocktail Soirée To Welcome Khaite To The Fold

It was martinis, with a chaser of luxury, after dark on the seventh floor of Bergdorf Goodman on Thursday evening. After the legendary department store’s doors closed for the day, the BG Restaurant was transformed into an intimate cocktail lounge with a larger than life Queen of the Night-style tablescape charcuterie board inspired by Dutch master landscape. The reason for celebration? The new Khaite standalone store, now open on the sixth floor of the Fifth Avenue institution.

As guests arrived in style, they greeted Khaite’s Catherine Holstein and Bergdorf Goodman’s Elle Strauss, Linda Fargo, and Yumi Shin. Making the occasion even more special, Shin, Bergdorf Goodman’s chief merchant, noted how Holstein was one of the participants in the store’s inaugural Radar program. A full circle moment indeed! Launched in 2016, Khaite has achieved both commercial and critical fame thanks to it’s instantly-recognizable trend-launching knitwear, dresses, and separates.

Among those in attendance included Ella Emhoff, stylists Vanessa Traina and Sara Klausing, actor Genevieve Jones, make-up artist Cyndle Komarovski, influencers Amy Sal, Tina Leung, and Coco Bassey, jewelry designer Pamela Love, editors Sam Hines, Mario Abad, Danielle Naer, Kia Goosby, and Evan Ross Katz, among others.

Peep the evening’s style below:

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.