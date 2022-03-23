Daily News: Beyonce Confirmed For Oscars, British Vogue’s Regal Twin Covers, VF Celebrates Young Hollywood, A Chanel Podcast, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Beyonce is confirmed for Oscars performance

It’s official! After weeks of speculation, the Academy Awards Twitter account has confirmed that Beyonce will be performing her Best Original Song category nominated track, “Be Alive”, at this year’s ceremony. Ever since Bey was nominated for her first-ever Oscar for the song on the “King Richard” soundtrack, the internet has been buzzing over the possibility of the singer performing it at the 2022 ceremony this Sunday. The movie, which follows the story of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams, as well as their father Richard is also hotly tipped to win big on the night. The appearance will mark the first time that the singer has performed at an award show since her twin baby bump debut at the Grammy’s in 2018. Now with a confirmed future sighting, and with rumors of the B7 (Beyonce’s 7th studio album) era beginning, all eyes will be on the Oscars ceremony this weekend! Another major question: who will she be wearing?!

Introducing this year’s Original Song nominees and performers for the 94th #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/ix09lxge8x — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 23, 2022

Vanity Fair and Bacardi celebrate Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood

A rum-filled night for Hollywood’s youngest stars! On Tuesday, March 22, Vanity Fair and BACARDÍ Rum toasted next-gen talent at a party that took place at Musso & Frank’s. The event was co-hosted by Alana Haim, Ariana DeBose, and Giveon–all of whom have been spotlighted in VF’s Vanities column. VF’s Campaign Hollywood, which has become synonymous with Oscar week, honors the year’s standout performances, and the artists and storytellers paving the way to Hollywood’s future. Also in attendance were Anastasia “stassiebaby” Karanikolaou, Broderick Hunter, Derek Blasberg, Diplo, Gottmik, Hunter Schafer, Law Roach, and Olivia Culpo. See the style below!

Her Majesty The Queen and Anya Taylor-Joy share British Vogue’s April cover

Long live the Queen! The Queen appears in photographic form on the cover of Vogue for the first time ever, alongside Hollywood royalty Anya Taylor-Joy, in a special issue celebrating the Platinum Jubilee. British Vogue pays special tribute to Her Majesty The Queen by looking back on its own unique relationship with the Monarch during her seventy years on the throne. The April issue’s twin covers feature The Queen in the early years of her reign and–in a playful, matching moment–actress Anya Taylor-Joy wearing a perfect replica of the George IV State Diadem. For the cover profile, the actress and style star speaks about her love for raving, dealing with The Queen’s Gambit fame, and her new film, The Northman. While in Berlin filming The Queen’s Gambit, on Sundays Taylor-Joy said she would go to a club by herself: “at 11:30 in the morning, dance until 8pm, not talk to anybody, then go home, have a bath, eat some spaghetti and wake up at 4am to go to work. I felt great.” The issue hits newsstands March 29—in the meantime, read the feature here.

Anne Hathaway is WSJ. Magazine’s newest digital cover star

A jack of all trades, Anne Hathaway shows off some high fashion chops as she appears as WSJ. Magazine’s April digital cover star! In the cover profile, writer tktktk gets up close with the actress as she promotes her critically acclaimed new project WeCrashed, and speaks candidly about all the different aspects of a new chapter in life. On the topic of motherhood, the actress told the magazine, “I didn’t feel fully landed and fully here until I was a mom. It’s not like I was lacking integrity, but it made me want to be completely, on every level, true to my word. And that meant stopping any nonsense that I had going on inside myself.” As she prepares for the release of WeCrashed, the actress says that “the story intersected, I thought, at a lot of really interesting points: late-stage capitalism, the commodification of spirituality and toxic positivity.” Read the full thing here.

Chanel reveals new podcast, les Rencontres

You can now get your daily dose of Chanel–in podcast format! The new podcast, titled les Rencontres, which is part of les Rendez-vous littéraires rue Cambon, features house ambassador and spokesperson Charlotte Casiraghi. A new episode will be recorded every month in both French and English and will turn the spotlight on a contemporary female author who has recently published her first novel. The conversations will be hosted by journalist Lauren Bastide for the French episodes and by writer and literary critic Erica Wagner for the English ones. “This podcast is dedicated to young literary creation,” explains Casiraghi. “We wanted to meet authors who have only just started writing novels. By discovering their writing rituals, their daring, their doubts and their sources of inspiration, we hope to encourage other talented young people to get involved in creation.” The first two episodes can already be found on CHANEL.com.

Baccarat crystal trophies dazzle at BNP Paribas Open 2022

Who doesn’t love a little tennis? This past weekend, Baccarat was presenting sponsor for the 48th annual BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California. Highlights included 24-year-old California native Taylor Fritz defeating world champion Rafael Nadal in the men’s finals, while Iga Swiatek, a Polish 20-year-old, took home the trophy in the women’s finals. Notable attendees included Bill Gates and Ben Stiller. The real match-point? Each winner received the elegant Shooting Star Trophy designed in collaboration with David Tisdale, presented on the Baccarat-branded stage. The Baccarat Shooting Star Trophy, consists of beveled contours of the fused big and little five-point stars giving the trophy a great three-dimensional depth of form, providing a larger crystal surface area, which lends itself to maximum sparkle and prismatic effect. Heavily considering a career in tennis just for the chance at winning this trophy!

Pamela Anderson is making her Broadway debut in Chicago

From Baywatch to Broadway! Pamela Anderson has recently revealed that she will be making her debut in NYC’s Chicago, where she will portray Roxie Hart, the morally flexible antiheroine at the heart of the musical. The 54-year-old will be stepping into a role previously occupied by big name actors such as Gwen Verdon, Ann Reinking, Brooke Shields, Ashlee Simpson, and Melanie Griffith. “I have always been a huge fan of Bob Fosse’s and Gwen Verdon’s work. Ann Reinking, too,” says Anderson. “Playing Roxie Hart is a dream fulfilled. Performing Fosse, you don’t have time to get in your head. You can’t dance, sing and think at the same time. There is a freedom, a unique joy in knowing it’s all about the work. Playing Roxie Hart is a sweet escape for me.” Anderson will be coming to Broadway to dazzle audiences beginning April 12 and will play an eight-week limited engagement at the Ambassador Theater through June 5. Grab the popcorn!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chicago The Musical (@chicagomusical)

Gary Wassner tapped to launch Brand Velocity Group Fashion & Apparel

Brand Velocity Group is launching BVG Fashion and Apparel, led by Gary Wassner, CEO of Hilldun Corp. Wassner is already an industry veteran, with a 45-year-long career at Hilldun which provides factoring, financing, purchase order funding, back-office support, and business guidance to the fashion industry–all the things needed to run a successful business. Wassner will continue in his role as CEO of Hilldun while he leads BVG Fashion and Apparel. “What makes BVG great is the power of our network and our deep connectivity across all areas of popular culture,” says Drew Sheinman, founding partner of Brand Velocity Group. “Gary brings unrivaled access to the fashion industry’s established and emerging players, which fits perfectly into our model and will be invaluable as we look to pursue opportunities at the intersection of entertainment and fashion.” BVG aims to acquire fashion brands in order to help them become even more successful within the fashion industry. “BVG’s unique focus on human capital in addition to brand development is what will set us apart from other industry players,” says Wassner. “I’m looking forward to the work we will do together.”

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.