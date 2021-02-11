Daily News: Bella’s En Vogue, ACNE SS ’21, A Celeb’s Faux Baby Bump Reveal, Nordstrom’s New Concept, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Bella Hadid covers Vogue Spain’s March issue

Bella Hadid has entered the chat—the Vogue chat, that is! While big sis Gigi just covered American Vogue’s March issue, Bella stars on the latest Vogue Spain cover. And that’s not the only similarity—Just like Gigi, Bella is also dressed in the latest Prada collection, co-designed by Miuccia and Raf Simons. Shot by Micaiah Carter, the issue is part of the magazine’s tribute to creativity across its 27 international editions next month.

Acne Studios’ latest collection welcomes you to Stockholm

To celebrate its Swedish heritage, Acne Studios’ Spring Summer 2021 collection has dropped today. As a nod to the city’s signature street art, the brand debuted a range of “Welcome to Stockholm” graffiti prints. Made to look like freshly-sprayed paint, the rat, cat, and bear imagery decorates a range of shirts, sweatshirts, and bags in a palette of lilac, cream, light blue, chartreuse, and red. Shot by Anders Edström in Frihamnen, the accompanying campaign sees models leaning in apartment hallways, gazing at the ocean, and sheltering themselves with the line’s oversized totes in that undeniably cool, effortless way that Swedish fashionistas are known for. You can shop the collection in-store and online, starting today.

Nordstrom’s New Concept highlights Black brands



Nordstrom’s latest New Concepts project is celebrating Black creativity. The initiatives’ 12th concept, Black_Space, is curated by Black creatives like Bephie designer Beth Birkett, creative director Harris Elliot, stylists Matthew Henson and Marcus Paul, and Vogue Hommes editor at large Azza Yousif. The group has highlighted favorite brands like Wales Bonner, Corla Studios, and Xuly Bet as part of the pop-up, which will be open until May at 12 in-person Nordstrom stores and on its website.

Booking.com’s Love Letters Campaign visits NYC

Fashion Week’s birthplace just got a makeover. As part of Booking.com’s Love Letters campaign celebrating the spirit of travel, friends of the site—like @newyorknico’s Nicolas Heller, Chopped judge and chef, Maneet Chauhan, surgeon Dr. Elvis Francois, and more—wrote their own love letters to the Big Apple. The installment—Love Letters to New York City—has also reached Bryant Park’s Winter Village, just in time for Valentine’s Day weekend. The space’s Polar Lounge has been transformed into a ski chalet-inspired getaway, complete with (COVID-safe) private ice skating, igloo reservations, and more. You can book your own $15 overnight stay on February 13 and 14—but beware that spots are limited! Chopped judge and chef, Maneet Chauhan

Elle Fanning’s Great faux pregnancy reveal

Hulu’s The Great is known for its spot-on period fashion—and star Elle Fanning provided another major moment this week. Via Instagram, the actress teased the next arc for her portrayal of Catherine the Great with a fake pregnant stomach, paired with a blue and pink corset and loose white pants. Just like Fanning’s Catherine, the image is bold and sly—but also a lesson in the period dressing moment that’s overtaken fashion as of late. And if the trend continues, who knows? This could set the bar for future pregnancy announcements in 2021. We’ll be waiting for more reveals from the show’s second season—which is rumored to drop this year.

