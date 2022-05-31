Daily News: Ari Emanuel & Sarah Staudinger Tie The Knot, Winona Ryder For Marc Jacobs, Celebs Hit Bounce In Montauk, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Bounce is back!

ICYMI—summer is here. Bounce Beach Montauk kicked things off Out East over Memorial Day Weekend with a jam-packed itinerary. Among those who hosted celebrations over the holiday weekend were Victor Cruz and Tyler Cameron, while Eva Longoria was in town spreading the word of her tequila Casa Del Sol. Also spotted enjoying the festivities at the oceanside club, now in its second year, were Kit Keenan and Remi Bader. See you there this season!

Images: BFA

Ari Emanuel and fashion designer Sarah Staudinger host Hollywood-studded nuptials

Hollywood powerhouse Ari Emanuel (the inspiration for Entourage’s brazen talent agent Ari Gold) and it girl-approved designer Sarah Staudinger are now husband and wife. The couple said their vows in front of a who’s who crowd in St. Tropez over the weekend, welcoming the likes of Mark Wahlberg, Elon Musk, Emily Ratajkowski, Sean Combs, and the groom’s brother, former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel to help them celebrate. The ceremony reportedly took place in a private hilltop villa and Larry David was on officiating duty. The Endeavor Talent Agency founder Emmanuel, 61, and Staudinger, 32, became engaged last year.

Winona Ryder returns to her fashionable roots for Marc Jacobs

Winona forever! Perennial ’90s style icon Winona Ryder has been unveiled as the new face of the J Marc Shoulder. The cult-favorite actress is no stranger to the brand, and is a longtime muse and collaborator of designer Marc Jacobs. As for the new arm candy, it’s safe to say it’s a multitasker too. Featuring the brand’s interlocking J closure, first introduced on the Spring Summer ’16 runway, it can be carried three ways—as a clutch, a crossbody with strap, or as a shoulder bag. Recognize that chain strap? We thought you might. The chunky detail takes its inspiration from another icon: the Stam bag. Take a peek at the campaign, photographed by Harley Weir, below.

Saks’ 2022 Pride campaign is here

Ahead of June, aka Pride Month, kicking off tomorrow, Saks has revealed its 2022 campaign, and a partnership with the Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative (SIGBI). The Saks “Show Your Pride” campaign celebrates and spotlights trailblazing leaders in the LGBTQ+ community, including singer and drag performer Adore Delano, fashion designer Christian Cowan, Pose star, advocate, and actress Dominique Jackson, and comedians Jes Tom and Sam Jay. Said stars will be featured in various digital and social content throughout the month, marking Saks’ donation of $245,000 to the SIGBI initiative, which seeks to eradicate the hate and intolerance against LGBTQ+ individuals around the world.

Dr . Jill Biden Covers Harper’s Bazaar’s June/July Freedom issue

FLOTUS making history! For the first time in its 155-year history, Harper’s Bazaar has given its cover to a First Lady. Dr. Jill Biden was given the honor for the mag’s June/July Freedom issue, photographed by Cass Bird. Inside the publication, Dr. Biden speaks to Mattie Kahn and divulges on everything from what a day in the life is like to the mantras that get her through. “Showing up matters,” the educator says. “That’s the feeling I get. You’re exhausted. You just do it.” Dr. Biden also spoke about her ongoing mission to bring attention to the childcare crisis in the country. “I will keep talking about childcare and pushing childcare and hoping that we get it,” she says. “Families need it—not just women. I hear that all across America.” Read the full feature here.

MCM’s Summer Drop has landed

Hot girl (and boy) summer? Leave it to MCM. With the warmer weather well and truly here, the luxury brand’s new seasonal drop offers something for everyone. From logo beach towels and punchy pink totes to bucket hats and versatile carryalls, we feel recharged and refreshed just looking at it. Let the campaign below transport you too!

The Outnet launches menswear in the US`

Tell your ‘mans!’ The Outnet has announced the launch of its menswear shopping experience in the US, live today. The launch will see a dedicated menswear homepage, menswear mega nav drop down, plus editorial and marketing campaigns geared towards fashion-savvy male customers. The site, which offers high-end labels at unbeatable slashed prices, will also add the option for men to resell their menswear pieces in exchange for store credit with an extra 10% incentive or direct bank transfer once sold. The inaugural campaign also landed today—in case you needed another nudge to shop, shop, shop.