Daily News: Adele Covers The Face, Manolo Blahnik Launches Incredible Digital Archive Experience, Emily In Paris 2 Trailer, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Adele covers THE FACE, and gives a cracking interview

It’s literally Adele’s world right now—and we’re just one day out from the release of her highly-anticipated album, 30. Today, the Brit megastar is gracing the new issue of THE FACE, shot up close and personal by photographer Charlotte Wales. In the accompanying interview, the mom-of-one gets real with fellow South Londoner, author Candice Carty-Williams, on everything from dogs to divorce. Favorite line? It’s hard to pick just one. But probably when Adele quips, “Stormzy’s just got a really clean soul. His mum’s done a fucking wonderful job with him.” Read it here.

The Emily in Paris season 2 trailer is here

Love her or hate her, TV’s most talked-about chaotic Francophile is back. Today, Netflix dropped the official trailer for the latest installment of the series, led by actress Lily Collins. Season 2 picks up where we left off, post-illicit affair with hot chef neighbor Gabriel, and judging by the trailer, the American transplant is trying to figure out how to convince everyone around her she is indeed someone who cares about her actions. Enter stage left: new love interests in Saint Tropez, lying to her bestie Camille’s face, and continuing to flirt at the farmer’s market with Gabriel. Quelle horreur! The series airs on December 22, and we already know we’ll all be watching it regardless of how we feel about the divisive protagonist. After all, we’ve gotta see the result of the styling gig that Patricia Field skipped the SATC reboot for.

Manolo Blahnik is going for gold to celebrate the big 5-0

Legendary shoe house Manolo Blahnik is blowing out the candles on a half-century and going big on the glamour. To celebrate, the family-ran company helmed by the namesake designer has released a capsule collection of classics and new styles, including our friends Hangisi, Lurum, Nadira, and Maysale, now rendered in glistening gold. To guarantee their collector’s item appeal, each shoe is finished with a gold disc on the sole and is presented in limited-edition packaging. Furthermore, the company has revealed an incredible digital museum experience, The Manolo Blahnik Archives: A New Way of Walking. The interactive exhibition marks the first time the house’s vast archives are open to the public, giving fans the option to delve into the inspiration and meaning behind each time-transcending pair of shoes with fived themed spaces (fun fact: Mr. Blahnik has approximately all 30,000 of his footwear creations at his home in the UK!). Explore it from today, here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manolo Blahnik (@manoloblahnik)

BCBG Group announces Albino Riganello as new creative director

Say hello to the new area of BCBGMAXAZRIA. BCBG Group has engaged with 1974 LLC and has named Albino Riganello as creative director. Riganello has built his resulme at houses like Alessandro dell’Acqua, Dolce & Gabbana, St. John, Givenchy, and Zuhair Murad. His most recent role was design director at sustainable brand, AMUR. According to a media alert, Riganello will debut designs for BCBGMAXAZRIA’s Fall 2022 Collection, presenting in February 2022 via BCBG.com. His debut designs for BCBGENERATION will come further into 2022. Bonne chance!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.