Editor’s Pick: Haven Well Within Pure Cashmere Puff Sleeve Cardigan

What: Why choose between fashion and function? Thanks to a long length, ribbed detailing, and a bishop sleeve, this winter wooly staple is anything but boring. We’re wearing it cinched with a belt over printed dresses, loose over leather pants, or indeed, with just about everything we can think of, thanks to its neutral and flattering hue.

Who: Haven Well Within, a recently-debuted elevated lifestyle concept from Talbot’s, is making it easier than ever to nail a wardrobe of hard-working essentials that will see you through whatever the day throws at you. In particular, the Pure Cashmere offering of ultra soft and chic joggers, sweaters, and more fashion-forward layering pieces that will never go out of style.

Why: You had us at cashmere! To get super niche and paraphrase one-time Sex and the City character Sharon Shanon, “Why do you think they call it cash-mere,” but she was on to something. Just the act of donning a Pure Cashmere creation makes us feel like a more luxe version of ourselves. We’ll take one in every color, please!

Where: havenwellwithin.com

How much: $258