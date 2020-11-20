Daily Media: Tommy Hilfiger’s New President, Jennifer Aniston’s Surprising New C-suite Role, And More!

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Avery Baker is now president and chief brand officer at Tommy Hilfiger. Baker, who has been at the brand since 1998, will oversee all product, marketing, creative and brand strategy globally.

2. BuzzFeed has purchased HuffPost from Verizon Media.

3. Nikki Ogunnaike is now digital director at Harper’s Bazaar. (Read the story here.)

4. Angelica Cheung, the founding editor of Vogue China, is leaving the title after 16 years.

5. Meghan Frank is now chief financial officer at Lululemon Athletica. She is the first female to hold the post.

6. Jennifer Aniston is now chief creative officer at Vital Proteins.

7. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is now an ambassador with the British Fashion Council.

8. Dua Lipa is now an ambassador for PUMA.

9. Gemma Chan is now L’Oréal Paris’ international spokeswoman.

10. Kerry Washington has joined DTC fine jewelry brand Aurate as an investor, and launched her first collection in collaboration with the brand.

11. Launchmetrics has acquired PARKLU, the premier influencer analytics platform in China.

12. Jody Rones is now SVP, brand partnerships at Leaf Group, parent company to brands like Well+Good, LIVESTRONG.com, and Hunker.

13. Jane Walsh is now CEO of SEEN Group.

14. Dave Malinowski is now director of tennis at K-Swiss.

15. Melissa Veniero Ciavirella, former PR Director at JS Group, has launched MVC Communications.

16. Melissa Rubenstein, PR and brand partnerships manager at Outdoor Voices, is leaving the company.

17. Valerie Felski is now PR and business manager at Allyson Conklin Public Relations.

18. Taylor Gurski has been promoted to account supervisor in the beauty division at Paul Wilmot Communications.

19. SCHUTZ, the footwear brand, has launched a podcast called Deep Truth.

Plus!

20. KCD NY is now representing Knockout Beauty.

21. KCD NY is also now representing digital delivery service FastAF.

22. AZIONE is now representing luxury lifestyle and activewear brand Koral.

23. IHPR is now representing fine jewelry brand Hoorsenbuhs.

24. Infinity Creative Agency is now representing sheepskin and leather accessories/footwear brand Wild Wool Australia.

25. MVC Communications is now representing handbag line Naissant.

26. The Lede Company is now representing Teva.

27. SEEN Group is now representing MONDAY Haircare.

28. Next Management is now representing model Hannah Kirkelie.

29. RED PR is now representing hair accessories brand Bellefixe.

30. GALLERY PR is now representing wellness and cannabis therapy brand dosist.

31. Kucerak+Co is now representing Dale Moss, conscious lifestyle brand b new york, and Emma Heming Willis’ new body care line CocoBaba.

32. Rogers & Cowan PMK is now representing Lobos 1707 Tequila and Mezcal.

33. Mischief Media Group is now representing USFC (United States Fitness Coalition).

34. Heather Magidsohn Consulting is now representing Manu Atelier for VIP Services.

