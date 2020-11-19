News

Need A Product Delivered In Two Hours? This Game-changing App Can Do Just That

by Freya Drohan
Stock image (Shutterstock), FastAF (courtesy)

An app that’s already making waves on the West Coast has just landed in the NYC market. Enter: FastAF, which delivers the essentials that consumers need (or simply want) in less than two hours.

Now for the tech: FastAF is a digital shop of sorts that leverages a network of ‘dark stores’ (oooh!) so that it’s able to deliver products safely and faster than you ever imagined possible. The rise of these dark stores—aka micro-fulfillment centers strategically placed throughout cities to deliver in-demand products—are likely to be a reality in every neighborhood in the
country before you know it.

Think of it like Postmates, with a twist, as you can order from over 350 national brands like Nike, Aesop, Sonos, Glossier, Public Goods, and Byredo.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FastAF (@fastaf)

San Francisco-based founder and CEO Lee Hnetika said, “At a time when consumers want—and miss—shopping locally, FastAF is offering a digital shopping experience that allows them to discover and support both national, DTC, and local brands that offer the essential products they need in a way that would be impossible without FastAF’s micro-fulfillment centers. FastAF is paving the way for DTC brands to develop a passionate local following and robust presence without having a physical storefront.”

The app is available now on iOS. Download it and get your goods quicker than you can utter those three magic words: add to cart.

