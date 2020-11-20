Daily Exclusive: Watch One-on-One with Bretman Rock

The Daily’s chief content officer, Eddie Roche, recently sat down with hilarious media personality Bretman Rock to talk about his incredible success as a content creator. We learn how it all began, get the scoop on his his upcoming MTV reality show, and find out about his first foray into fashion. Exciting!

For a little background: Rock has amassed an incredible 35 million fans globally, was crowned Beauty Influencer of the Year at the 2019 E! People’s Choice awards, was named in Forbes’ 30 under 30, and most recently, appeared in Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood 2020. At just 22-years-old, he is a force!

Watch One-on-One with Bretman Rock, presented by Maybelline New York.

