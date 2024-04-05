This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. Serena Williams is now founder of Wyn Beauty. The beauty brand, which took Williams six years to develop, will launch on Ulta’s website and 680 retail locations on April 7.

2. Claudia Marcocci is now president at Valentino Beauty.

3. Hendrik Bitterschulte is now chief financial officer at Acne Studios, effective May 2.

4. Dexter King is now global general manager at Tom Ford Beauty.

5. Kadesha Small is now global public relations specialist at Tiffany & Co.

6. Melissa Wiggins has left DLX and is now managing director of the fashion division at BPCM.

7. Jamie Hecht is now senior PR and influencer manager at Equinox.

8. Sofia Corti Maderna is now senior director of digital at KCD.

9. Alyssa Driggs is now senior publicist of media relations at KCD.

10. Morgan Judge-Tyson is now designer at KCD.

11. Jazmine Brown is now senior digital manager at Infinity Creative Agency.

12. Lauren Bradley is now creative director within the creative division at Shadow.

13. Ellen Molina-Mulcahy, senior vice president of digital at Azione, is leaving the company.

14. Kevin Kushner is now production director within the creative division at Shadow.

15. Elise Karstens is now associate technical program manager at The Knot Worldwide.

Plus!

16. Ruhi Thakker has launched agency Ruhiandco, which is now representing Makeup By Mario, Love Wellness, and Rahua Beauty.

17. Yseult has been signed by The Society Management.

18. BPCM is now representing NEST New York.

19. Lion VIP Relations is now representing Fig.1 Beauty.

20. SEEN Group is now representing Typebea, Rita Ora’s first haircare brand that was announced this week.

21. Sunshine has joined entertainment agency The Independents.

22. Cabine Creative is now representing The Real Housewives of New York City‘s Jessel Taank, The Real Housewives of OC‘s Heather Dubrow, SB x HD, and Infinity Song.

23. Paul Wilmot Communications is now representing Maison Louis Marie.

24. Purple PR is now representing TWP.

25. Shadow is now representing Château Minuty

26. DAZ Public Relations is now representing Quip oral care.

27. Coterie Global is now representing Yoé and Blu & Green.

28. VPR + Creative is now representing Dé Rococo.

