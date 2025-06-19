Equinox brings its most advanced wellness offering yet to the newly opened Domino Club in Brooklyn. Set in the revitalized Domino Sugar Refinery, this wellness destination fuses high-tech recovery, skincare innovation, and performance-enhancing therapies. From oxygen therapy to robotic massage, Jame Gu, Spa Director tells The Daily what members and even non-members can expect! It’s pretty impressive!

We’ve been hearing a lot about Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy? Can you tell us a little bit about it and the benefits?

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) involves breathing highly purified oxygen in a pressurized chamber. This allows your body to absorb and utilize more oxygen than usual, which helps oxygen-rich blood reach areas of the body that need healing. From a health standpoint, it’s known to accelerate recovery, reduce inflammation, support brain function, and boost immunity. From a beauty perspective, many clients notice improvements in skin elasticity, reduced puffiness, and an overall radiant glow—thanks to increased oxygenation and cellular repair.

How long has this been trending?

HBOT has been used medically for decades, typically for serious injuries such as burns, skin grafts, anemia, etc. but its popularity in wellness and beauty circles has skyrocketed over the last 3–5 years. With more people prioritizing recovery, performance, and preventative health, therapies like HBOT are becoming staples in modern wellness routines. Many professional athletes have also adopted HBOT as a way to accelerate recovery from injuries and surgery.

How long does it take to do?

A typical HBOT session lasts between 60 to 90 minutes. It’s relaxing, and many people use the time to meditate, nap, or listen to music or a podcast or even catch up on emails and work.

The club now offers Red Light Therapy and Halotherapy? What are the benefits?

Yes, we’re excited to offer both! While often referred to simply as Red Light Therapy, it involves both red light and near infrared (NIR) wavelengths. Red Light Therapy uses low-wavelength red light to penetrate the skin. It helps reduce wrinkles, fine lines, and scarring while promoting collagen production. NIR penetrates deeper into the body—to muscles, joints, and even bones. NIR is where you see performance and recovery benefits kick in; reduces muscle soreness and joint inflammation, enhances circulation and oxygen delivery to tissues, speeds up recovery post-workout or injury, and supports mitochondrial health, which drives cellular energy.Halotherapy, or dry salt therapy, involves inhaling microscopic salt particles in a controlled environment. It’s fantastic for respiratory health, skin conditions like eczema or acne, and even for reducing stress.

How does the Aescape Robotic Massage work?

Aescape is truly next-level. It uses AI and robotics to deliver a completely customized, massage experience. You select your pressure, focus areas, and style—it’s adaptive, precise, and consistent. Members appreciate that it feels intuitive and deeply therapeutic, whether they’re recovering from a tough workout or just need to unwind. Personally, I’ve found great benefit in using the 15 min glute and hamstring program as a pre-workout warm up on my leg days.

What else does the club offer?

We also offer IV Drip Therapy, which delivers essential vitamins, minerals, and hydration directly into the bloodstream. This bypasses the digestion process for maximum absorption and bioavailability. It’s ideal for boosting energy, immunity, skin glow, and overall recovery. We of course also offer our signature bodywork and skincare services and enhancements. Every service we’ve introduced is backed by science and selected to meet the needs of our high-performing members. It’s not just about pampering—it’s about helping our members and clients live better, recover smarter, and perform at their peak.

What kind of feedback have you received from members who have done this?

The response has been overwhelmingly positive. Members report better sleep, increased energy, faster recovery post-workout, improved skin tone, and even enhanced mental clarity. It’s especially popular among high-performers—athletes, executives, and anyone managing a busy lifestyle.

We assume you’ve checked this out yourself. What was the biggest surprise about these therapies?

Absolutely—I’ve not only tried every modality we offer, I am a regular user. What surprised me most was how fast you feel the difference. To get the maximum long term benefits of therapies like HBOT, Red Light/NIR, and Halotherapy, they should be done with frequency and on an ongoing basis, just like exercise. However with HBOT, I noticed an immediate shift in energy and mental clarity right away and after my first Red Light/NIR/Halotherapy combination treatment my skin was noticeably brighter and the stiffness I had in my neck was reduced. Aescape genuinely exceeded expectations—the precision, the pressure, and the relief to my sore hips and legs.

Can non-members check this out?

Yes, absolutely. Our Spa is open to non-members and with most treatments, you also get a pass to use the rest of the facilities before or after your treatment.

How far in advance do you need to book these treatments and what is the cost?

To ensure you are able to receive the treatments you want, I’d recommend booking at least 48 hours in advance during the weekdays and ideally a week in advance on the weekends. Costs vary depending on the modality, from $60 for a 30 min Aescape massage, to $150 for a 90 minute HBOT session, to over $300 for some of our advanced esthetic treatments. We also have package and subscription options available.

Will there be plans to expand these treatments to other clubs?

Yes, we are always looking for opportunities to maximize our members potentials and meet their high performance needs.

What else is new at Domino?

One of my favorite ways to spend a recovery day is to utilize the cold plunge, hot tub, and sauna right next to the spa. Either before or after a spa treatment.

Anything else to add about these treatments and how it relates to Equinox’s overall tie-in with longevity?

Our carefully curated selection of treatments combine traditional bodywork and skincare treatments with science backed, technology based treatments to go beyond muscular recovery and relaxation to truly increase longevity and healthspan. That is to optimize cellular function, reduce inflammation, and enhance resilience.

