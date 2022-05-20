MediaNews

Daily Media: SELF & Eater Name New EICs, SKIMS’ Latest C-Suite Hire, And More!

by Freya Drohan
Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Rachel Wilkerson Miller is now editor in chief at SELF.

2. Stephanie Wu is now editor in chief at Eater.

3. Andy Muir is now chief financial officer at SKIMS.

4. John Schweitzer is now chief financial officer at KADA and PF Flyers.

5. Tom Ford is exiting his role as chairman of the CFDA.

6. Dewey Bunfill, fashion director at BPCM, is leaving the company.

7. Valerie Richardson, senior publicity director at KCD, is leaving the company.

8. Dylan Hunt is now account manager at PR Consulting.

9. Jameela Lake is now account director, fashion at Karla Otto.

10. Taryn Bensky is now account director at Karla Otto.

11. Anna Farrell is now manager, influencer division at SHADOW.

Plus! 

12. PURPLE is now representing Maria Cher.

13. Walker Drawas is now representing Remedy Place.

14. DLX NYC is now representing Athleta.

15. Sequel is now representing SET Active.

16. SEEN Group is now representing Renée Rouleau.

17. Bollare is now representing Hatch.

18. SHADOW is now representing Goodles.

19. JBC is now representing LOOPS.

20. Brandstyle Communications is now representing Bond.

21. Conscious Consulting is now representing TUYYO.

