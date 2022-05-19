News

Atlanta Apparel Is Back In June, With A Major Focus On All Things Accessories

by Freya Drohan
Leena Gurevich-Nunez; Jessica Richards (Courtesy)

Listen up! Atlanta Apparel returns from June 8-11, offering one final chance for buyers to place their Fall Winter ’22 orders. Furthermore, they can still pick up summer immediates too—not to mention discover everything the market has to offer in terms of accessories, accessories, accessories.

Once more, AmericasMart will be home to 350+ permanent showrooms and 400+ temporary exhibits during the June installment. And you know what that means? So many brands to discover, but this time around, our magpie eyes are dialing in on what’s happening in the accessories category in particular. Some of our top brands to see include Brianna Cannon, Capri Designs, Taylor Shaye Designs LLC, The Sandy Pearls, French Kande, Liza Kim Accessories, Erimish, and Yochi, Inc.

Speaking of accessories, buyers and participants alike are already looking forward to an insightful session on what’s new and notable for the Fall Winter season when it comes to baubles, bling, and more. Leena Gurevich-Nunez, VP of The Accessories Council, will be onsite as a keynote speaker on Wednesday, June 8 from 11AM-12PM. Gurevich-Nunez will be on stage with trend forecaster and fashion director Jessica Richards, who will identify major moments that will dominate the accessories categories next season, and help buyers identify their next big hits. Helping to further visualize what’s important in the accessories world, Atlanta Apparel’s own Morgan Ramage and Alejandra Trombetta will also create a compelling showcase in the lobby, featuring all the trends that were discussed.

Speaking of things that can’t be missed! The following day, on Thursday June 9, influencer, boutique owner, and buyer Kiarra Norman, who’s also a former The Bachelor contestant, will be delivering a talk on the importance of diversity in the fashion industry.

Kiarra Norman (Courtesy)

But wait there’s more! Stick with us as we delve into other happenings—hint: parties, presentations, and more—over the coming weeks in the lead-up to the June market. In the meantime, explore the brand directories and register right here.

Avatar

Freya Drohan is The Daily's fashion director; overseeing digital industry and news coverage, as well as luxury fashion market content for the various print editions. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @freyadro

