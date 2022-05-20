Daily News: Dior’s California Couture, Rihanna’s Big News, When Elvis Met Miuccia…

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Dior Goes California Couture

Dior held their Spring 2023 Men’s capsule collection on Windward Avenue in Venice, California last night. The collection was guest designed by Erl’s creative director, Eli Russell Linnetz. Kim Jones recruited Linnetz to guest design the collection and gave him access to the house’s archives. It’s the first time the house has asked a guest designer to design. Celebs coming out for the ’90s inspired show included Dan Levy, Jaden Smith, Christina Aguilera, Paula Abdul, and newlyweds Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham.

Prada + Elvis

Prada and Elvis aren’t exactly synonymous with each other but that’s about to change. Miuccia Prada has collaborated with filmmaker Baz Luhrmann and Oscar-winning costume designer Catherine Martin to create several looks for the main characters in their highly anticipated film, Elvis, designing custom outfits and revisiting garments from the archives of Prada and Miu Miu. The buzzy film hits screens on June 24th.

In case you didn’t hear…Rihanna’s a mom!

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed a baby boy to the world! The singer first revealed her pregnancy in January. It’s her first child. No word on the name yet.

Louis Vuitton and Nike “Air Force 1” by Virgil Abloh the Exhibition opens tomorrow

The immersive exhibition showcases 47 bespoke editions of the Nike ”Air Force 1” sneaker created by Virgil Abloh in partnership with Nike for Louis Vuitton. Open to the public, the exhibition runs May 21st-31st at the Greenpoint Terminal Warehouse at 73 West Street in Brooklyn. It is free to attend and open daily from 10am-9pm.

