Chic Children’s Brands To Know At Atlanta Apparel!

by Aaron Royce
Little English Spring 2025 (Courtesy of Little English)

Atlanta Apparel is back next month, spotlighting new Spring/Summer 2025 collections for retailers and buyers. Children’s clothing will be a strong element of this year’s show, with numerous labels on-site at AmericasMart in Atlanta, Georgia. Whether bohemian or traditional, it’s certain that today’s fashions for kids is embracing modern trends with charm, whimsy, and elevated techniques. Below, discover top brands to watch at the Spring/Summer 2025 market from February 4 to 7!

Rylee + CRU

Rylee + CRU‘s collections are contemporary and effortless, bringing a tonal take to trendy materials and pieces. The brand’s known for its mix-and-match separates and coordinating sets for babies and kids, from denim to T-shirts, pajamas, and more.

Rylee + CRU Spring 2025 (Courtesy of Rylee + CRU)

Little English

Rooted in modern dressing, Little English‘s children’s lines are charming and sweet. The label feature pieces ideal for elevated everyday wear and special occasions, specializing in styles including barn jackets, intarsia sweaters, soft cashmere, and more.

Little English Spring 2025 (Courtesy of Little English)

LARILLI 

LARILLI‘s children’s clothing focuses on pieces that are hand-crafted, combatting unhealthy materials in the fashion industry. With collections inspired by contemporary hues and trending silhouettes, the brand’s quickly become known for its whimsical dresses, separates, and more—all hand-crafted with embroidery, vegetable-based dyes, and more “slow fashion” techniques.

LARILLI Spring 2025

Florence Eiseman 

Since 1945, Florence Eiseman has specialized in classic kids clothing. A core value to the brand is the importance of childhood, with collections celebrating the playful nature of growing up. Look for bright colors, cheery appliqués, and optimistic prints ranging from florals to sailboats, fruits, landscapes, and more.

Florence Eiseman Cruise 2025 (Courtesy of Florence Eiseman)

Teacup Tots 

First opening in 2010, showroom Teacup Tots established itself as a go-to destination for children’s clothing, accessories, and more. Today, the company’s boutique environment has made it a standout in Atlanta’s retail scene. It’s also garnered a roster of top kids’ brands, including Mayoral, Feather 4 Arrow, Blueberry Bay, Dear Peri, and more.

(Courtesy of Teacup Tots)

