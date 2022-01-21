Daily Media: New Names At Vanity Fair, Mytheresa, LAGOS, Rose Inc, CH Carolina Herrera, And More Moves To Peruse

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Leah Faye Cooper is now contributing editor at Vanity Fair.

2. Charli Penn is now executive lifestyle director at Apartment Therapy.

3. Adriana Velez is now executive editor at Kitchn.

4. Tiffany Ap is now a reporter at Quartz.

5. Rhuigi Villaseñor is now creative director at Bally.

6. Denni Manzatto is now CEO of Church’s & Co.

7. Jamie Litvack is now president at Bagatelle International Inc.

8. Jamie Hector is now vice president of public relations at LAGOS.

9. Aaron Alexander is now vice president of public relations, North America at Mytheresa.

10. Kacie Friedman is now global director, PR & communications at Rose Inc.

11. Andrea Feick is now marketing and communication manager, North America at CH Carolina Herrera.

12. Garrett Bemiller is now senior account executive at Inspire The Now.

13. Brianna Colmenares is now PR manager at First and Last PR.

14. Erica Flemming is now PR assistant at Savannah Engel Public Relations.

15. There have been several hires at The Brand Guild. Selmin Arat Latz is now New York managing director.

Hélène Vincent is now associate vice president of content. Janica Kaneshiro is now editorial brand manager. Shayla Martin is now senior copywriter. Charlotte Wallace as marketing associate. Hannah Lindsey is now public relations assistant.

Plus!

16. KCD is now representing LoveShackFancy and Brother Vellies.

17. Savannah Engel Public Relations is now representing Danarys New York and Love Wellness.

18. SHO+CO is now representing Brother Vellies for VIP services.

19. PURPLE is now representing Balmain Hair Couture and jewelry designer Oscar Massin.

20. Paul Wilmot Communications is now representing Kate Somerville Skincare, Angela Caglia Skincare, and Mihenna.

21. Sandrine Charles Consulting is now representing Illesteva.

22. SHADOW is now representing OLLY.

23. Jennifer Bett Communications is now representing Act+Acre.

24. SEEN Group is now representing 111SKIN and Dr. Yannis Alexandrides.

25. Lion VIP Relations is now representing Jeune Otte.

26. KLC is now representing Meadow & Bark.

27. Jennifer Cox Public Relations is now representing Sambar.

28. MODEWORLD is now representing AWAVEAWAKE.

29. Whitney Communications is now representing Style Edit haircare.

30. Michele Marie PR is now representing STAYKini.

31. The Brand Guild is now representing Jeni’s Ice Cream, Lobos 1707 Tequila, and Four Roses Bourbon.

32. Agentry PR is now representing menswear brand Atelier Cillian.

33. Inspire The Now is now representing Expectful and Flax Home.

