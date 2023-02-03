Daily Media: New Names At Elle, PURPLE, KCD, SHADOW, And More!

This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Lauren Puckett-Pope is now staff culture writer at ELLE.

2. Margaret Wheeler Johnson is now executive editor at The Skimm.

3. Chad Kramer is now CEO at Del Toro.

4. Matthew Blaylock is now vice president, fashion/VIP at PURPLE.

5. Christian Scott is now senior PR manager at Infinity Creative Agency.

6. Kaitlyn Quail is now director of media relations at KAY Jewelers.

7. Abraham Martinez is now digital media coordinator at KCD.

8. Jasmine Milton is now senior account executive, hospitality at SHADOW.

9. There have been several additions and promotions within PURPLE’s beauty and wellbeing division. On the VIP + influencer services team, Nicholas Jara is now senior account executive and Deirdre Mooney and Emily Weinberg are now junior account executives. Gabriela De Leon has been promoted to senior account manager and Jennifer Zheng is now account manager. On the PR team, Paige Davis is now senior account executive. Promotions include Tori Oliva to senior account manager, MK Withers and Wally Montes de Oca are now account managers, and Melanie Garcia and Natalie Wolff are now account executives.

10. Emma Ienzer is now junior publicist at Le CollectiveM.

11. Brittany-Rae Brooks is now communications manager at Negri Firman. Ali Halloumi is now digital communications manager at the company.

12. Nikki Lane, account executive at PTE PR,

13. Morgan Kilmer has left Azione and is now a freelance PR consultant.

14. Hailey Kodora, senior PR manager at ICA, is now a freelance PR consultant and copywriter.

15. Ruba Abu-Nimah, executive creative director at Tiffany & Co, has left the company and will focus on independent brand & design consultancy via her New York-based creative studio.

Plus!

16. DLX NYC is now representing Hunza G.

17. The Right Now is now representing Victoria’s Secret PINK.

18. H&S is now representing Samsonite US and Canada.

19. Le CollectiveM is now representing Jac’s on Bond, The Consulate Midtown, and bōm.

20. IHPR is now representing ELSE.

21. Derris is now representing Summersalt.

22. ICA is now representing Lele Sadoughi,

23. Purple PR is now representing Marcolin Group (eyewear by Emilio Pucci, GUESS, Zegna, and Max Mara)

24. Sandrine Charles Consulting is now representing Caraa.

25. Kosi Harris PR is now representing Wham-O toys and Esas Beauty.

26. Current Communications is now representing Brow Code and brow stylist Melanie Marris.

27. Erin Kelly PR is now representing AIME.

28. Totem Fashion is now representing None of my Business.

29. MP-IMC is now representing Cay Skin.

30. Boxzooka is now representing Onia and WeWoreWhat.

31. Superjuice is now representing KeVita.

32. AZZI+CO is now representing Lenny Niemeyer.

33. The Consultancy PR is now representing Studio Indigo.

34. Bollare is now representing Sophie Rue.

35. Alta Moda Communications/EB Brands & Talents is now representing Pomellato.

36. Michele Marie PR is now representing Joanna Czech, Jones New York, RESA, Planted Seeds, and Papaya.

37. Fisher Public Relations is now representing Silk’n and Pedestrian Project.

38. Pure Imagination PR is now representing Face Reality Skincare.

39. The Lead PR is now representing Mad Rabbit, interior designer Christiane Lemieux, and her home collection Lemieux et Cie.

40. R3-MGMT is now representing creative director Ruba Abu-Nimah, photographer Rasharn Agyemang, hairstylist Shay Ashual, stylist Alex Assil, makeup artist Mark Carrasquillo, stylist & British Vogue fashion director Poppy Kain, makeup artist Holly Silius, creative copywriter Roderick Stanley, creative agency Suburbia and creative consultant Claire Thomson-Jonville.

41. SHAMOON MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS is now representing Dr. Rocio Salas-Whalen + New York Endocrinology.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.