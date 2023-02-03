Just A Few More Sleeps! IMG Unveils Programing For NYFW: The Shows

NYFW is rapidly approaching and we’re here to make what’s going on during this exhilarating and occasionally manic week a little more dissectible. IMG has released its slate of programing for NYFW: The Show (ICYMI: it’s February 10-15), with a combination of in-person and digital exhibits, events located at Spring Studios, and more.

On February 10, Rodarte is kicking off the calendar with a runway show at 4PM in Brooklyn. Later in the evening IMG will be hosting a party in brand new Authentic Hospitality hotspot Jac’s on Bond in honor of the label’s Kate and Laura Mulleavy. On February 11, IMG model Ella Elmhoff is hosting a pop-up called “Ella Elmhoff Likes To Knit” at Spring Studios, with an after-party cocktail moment at Spring Place. On the same day, RunwayX by Afterpay (NYFW: The Shows’ official sponsor) will begin to host runway shows with Aknvas, BruceGlen, Colin LoCascio, KGL, Melke, Private Policy, Sukeina, and Tia Adeola.

On February 13, NYFW: The Talks will return with ‘The Future of Fashion Fashion.’ Panelists Natalie McGrath, Lior Cole, Leila Mashouf, Rubi Labs, Matt Choon, and Nikki Ogunnaike will convene to facilitate conversations centered on topics

including fashion technology and innovation.

Bad hair day? Forget about it. Throughout the week, TreSemmé will be hosting styling appointments at NYFW:The Shows

Salon. TreSemmé will also present a NYFW:The Talks panel to discuss fluidity in fashion and beauty.

There are a number of events promoting Black designers and emerging talent. IMG is collaborating once more with the Black in Fashion Council Discovery Showrooms, supported by Shopify. The showrooms this time around will feature emerging designers such as Cise, Diotima, Ella Lisque, Jeofroi, Made by Ciraco, Madamette, Oak and Acorn, Sincerely Ria, and Torlowei.

Additionally, there will be a celebration of Black History month hosted by IMG where two new series will be exhibited. The first of which is “Spotlight series- Black Impact,” which features a whole host of diverse designers, models, stylists, photographers, executive,s and industry leaders who have made waves in the fashion industry. Coverage of this event can be found at @fashionweek. The second series is called “Where It Came From” following historical trends that originated in

the Black community, which can be found at @nyfw.

You can also go to TikTok and Instagram to get backstage coverage from Black Beauty Roster, a digital platform promoting diversity in beauty professionals. They amplify the work of professionals that have expertise in textured hair and shade matching.

The Afterpay Xperience takeover runway is another unmissable event—and its open to the public. To register for free tickets go to NYFW.com/Afterpay. Plus! Tickets for shows such as Altuzarra, Badgley Mischka, Christian Cowan, Sergio Hudson,

Bibhu Mohapatra, Puppets and Puppets, and The Blonds, among others can be found right here.

See you out there!

