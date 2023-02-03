New Campaigns For Sara Sampaio And Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, How DVF Helped ALT Get Out Of Debt, And More!

Sara Sampaio fronts GENNY’s Spring Summer ’23 campaign

Saras, unite. Sara Cavazza Facchini, GENNY creative director, has cast supermodel Sara Sampaio in the Italian brand’s new Spring Summer ’23 campaign. With the collection being centered around “good energy,” the designer explained why she had the upbeat super front of mind. “I chose Sara Sampaio because I saw that imprint of femininity consistent with the inspiration of the new collection in her expressive capacity. She is a young woman, capable of strong emotional impulses and a natural aptitude for empathy.” Shot in LA with a nod to the endearing California in the ’70s aesthetic, Sampaio is seen in a range of pieces from the latest line, photographed by Dario Catellani.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez is Charlotte Tilbury’s newest face

LGBTQIA icon Michaela Jaé Rodriguez has joined the Charlotte Tilbury family—making her the first American face of the beauty brand. The Pose star is no stranger to firsts, having broken barriers as the first trans actress to ever win a Golden Globe as well as becoming the first trans actress to be nominated for an Emmy in a leading category. Rodriguez now appears in the latest campaign for a Pillow Talk Universe product: the new Pillow Talk Matte Beauty Blush Wands, which are available now with additional shades landing on February 16. Wait ’till Beauty TikTok gets a hold of these….

Diane Von Furstenberg helped pay off friend André Leon Talley’s debts

