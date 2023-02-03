News

New Campaigns For Sara Sampaio And Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, How DVF Helped ALT Get Out Of Debt, And More!

Daily News: Read today's dose of chic intel right here...

by Freya Drohan
written by Freya Drohan
Sara Sampaio for GENNY (Courtesy)

Sara Sampaio fronts GENNY’s Spring Summer ’23 campaign

Saras, unite. Sara Cavazza Facchini, GENNY creative director, has cast supermodel Sara Sampaio in the Italian brand’s new Spring Summer ’23 campaign. With the collection being centered around “good energy,” the designer explained why she had the upbeat super front of mind. “I chose Sara Sampaio because I saw that imprint of femininity consistent with the inspiration of the new collection in her expressive capacity. She is a young woman, capable of strong emotional impulses and a natural aptitude for empathy.” Shot in LA with a nod to the endearing California in the ’70s aesthetic, Sampaio is seen in a range of pieces from the latest line, photographed by Dario Catellani.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez is Charlotte Tilbury’s newest face

LGBTQIA icon Michaela Jaé Rodriguez has joined the Charlotte Tilbury family—making her the first American face of the beauty brand. The Pose star is no stranger to firsts, having broken barriers as the first trans actress to ever win a Golden Globe as well as becoming the first trans actress to be nominated for an Emmy in a leading category. Rodriguez now appears in the latest campaign for a Pillow Talk Universe product: the new Pillow Talk Matte Beauty Blush Wands, which are available now with additional shades landing on February 16. Wait ’till Beauty TikTok gets a hold of these….

Diane Von Furstenberg helped pay off friend André Leon Talley’s debts

A literal (former) princess and an angel? Could only be DVF. PageSix learned that the wrap dress creator paid off her late friend André Leon Talley’s debts amid a dispute and legal battle over the home he was living in. Talley had been renting a Westchester home from former Manolo Blahnik president George Malkemus and his partner Anthony Yurgaitis, who both claimed that the fashion editor was in hundreds of thousands of dollars of debt. When the couple took Talley to court seeking over $500,000 in arrears and asking for him to leave the home, Von Furstenberg reportedly stepped in and wrote a check to help him out of the red. When pressed for comment, the designer gracefully said: “André was one of my dearest friends. I would have done anything for him. I would like to respect his memory and George’s for that matter. I have nothing else to say and I thank you for respecting this.” Talley’s lawyer in said case, Erik B. Weinick, added: “We were honored to have been able to assist Andre in resolving his dispute with Mr. Malkemus and Mr. Yurgaitis prior to his passing, but beyond that, have no comment other than what is in the Court record.”

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

Avatar

Freya Drohan is The Daily's fashion director; overseeing digital industry and news coverage, as well as luxury fashion market content for the various print editions. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @freyadro

You may also like

Editor’s Picks: Genny Fuschia Dress Via Italist

Fêting In Fashion! The Daily Celebrates 20...

Daily Events Diary: Eva Longoria Toasts To...

23 Models Tell Us 3 Things They...

Sara Sampaio, Ebonee Davis & Jas Tookes...

15 Fashion Insiders Share Their Chic Summer...

5 Famous Women on the Craziest Things...

13 Top Models On the Workouts That...

Sara Sampaio on Traveling to Shanghai for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.