Daily Media: 30 Moves at Highsnobiety, Nordstrom, Jimmy Choo, Valentino, and more

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Christopher Morency is now editorial director at Highsnobiety.

2. Jian DeLeon, previously editorial director at Highsnobiety, is now men’s fashion and editorial director at Nordstrom.

3. Tara Simon is now senior vice president and global general manager of Too Faced.

4. Corey Smith is now vice president of diversity and inclusion at LVMH.

5. Hannah Colman is now CEO of Jimmy Choo.

6. Laurent Bergamo is now CEO of Valentino Americas.

7. Alan Boehme is now chief technology officer at H&M.

8. Mitchell S. Jackson is now monthly contributing writer at Esquire.

9. Michael Atmore is now chief brand officer of Fairchild Media. Edward Hertzman has also been promoted to executive vice president of Fairchild Media, founder and president of Sourcing Journal.

10. Jon Wexler, the general manager of Yeezy, has left Adidas. He is now VP of Shopify’s Creator and Influencer Program.

11. Tanja Ruhnke is now chief marketing officer at Maison Margiela.

12. Jessica Ebert is now account coordinator at TARA, Ink. on the Fashion, Beauty, and Spirits Team.

13. Kate Lieb is now PR Manager of RAXO.

14. Ben & Jerry’s and Vox Media have partnered on a new podcast called “Who We Are” about the history of racism in America.

15. Jaime Weinberg is now Senior Account Manager at Articulate Productions.

16. MMPR is now representing House of Bloom Fashion, Keebos, LINJER, Mason Grey, Robert Graham, Salone Monet, SILK + SOUNDER, Vera Wang Eyewear, Wolf Safes, BFFS & Babes, and Bubblegum Shoes.

17. PURPLE is now representing KEVIN.MURPHY in the US for press, influencers, and stylists.

18. PURPLE is also now representing candlemakers Cire Trudon and Carrière Frères.

19. Kerner Communications is now representing Bevara Skin and Dr.’s Remedy Enriched Nail Care.

20. Scenario PR is now representing Ring Concierge.

21. Robin Diamond Public Relations is now representing Dr. Heather Woolery-Lloyd’s The Wellness Master Course and Dr. Jessica Peatross, MD.

22. IHPR is now representing fine jewelry brand State Property.

23. KLC is now representing b.glen, a skincare subscription service.

24. ITB Worldwide is now representing luxury footwear brand Sarah Flint.

25. Ritual Projects Los Angeles is now representing EMCĒ Studios.

26. Chasen Creative Media is now representing Zuri Hall.

27. KRUPP GROUP Is Now Representing Sheertex.

28. Magnolia PR is now representing Milledeux, Leena Alsulaiman, and Tiny Twinkle.

29. mmd communications is now representing MBX’s private label brand I Dew Care.

30. CKPR is now representing skincare brand REFLEKT.

