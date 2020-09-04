As Seen on Social! All the Cool Things Cool People Wore This Week

Welcome to A*S*O*S; a roundup of the pieces that caught our eye on the gram this week. Ready, set, double tap, and shop!
1.Bella Hadid wears Mejuri jewelry and a Michael Kors ‘vote’ tee while delivering an important message
a PSA after work lastnight on my block … Shouting from the rooftops….with all the oxygen in my lungs… YOUR VOTE MATTERS!!!! 🗳🇺🇸🙏🏽✨ don’t forget to register and vote .. Over 17 million new voters and its up to us to change the narrative of America as we know it. Change is now !!!! VOTE !!!!!! 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙I am voting for humanity … what are you voting for ? @michaelkors tee shirt 👚
2. Tilda Swinton totes a Chanel Maxi Flap Bag in Venice
3. Poppy Delevingne in a itsy bitsy teeny weeny sparkly bikini by Oseree
4. Emma Roberts announcing her baby news in a Sleeper dress.
5. Nana Agyemang in a Dion Lee corset.
6. Blair Eadie in the (sold out!) H&M suiting collab everyone rushed to snap up.
7. Danish style queen Pernille Teisbaek in Ganni shoes.
8. Emili Sindlev in a feathered bodysuit by Delfi Collective.
9. Lee Litumbe—giving us travel wanderlust with this backdrop—in a Lack of Color hat.
10. Nanjeong Lee in a frock by NY-based label, Cara Cara.