As Seen on Social! All the Cool Things Cool People Wore This Week

by Freya Drohan
Lee Litumbe, Bella Hadid (Instagram)

Welcome to A*S*O*S; a roundup of the pieces that caught our eye on the gram this week. Ready, set, double tap, and shop!

1.Bella Hadid wears Mejuri jewelry and a Michael Kors ‘vote’ tee while delivering an important message 

2. Tilda Swinton totes a Chanel Maxi Flap Bag in Venice

Venice 2020. #TildaSwinton

3. Poppy Delevingne in a itsy bitsy teeny weeny sparkly bikini by Oseree 

All that glitters. ✨

4. Emma Roberts announcing her baby news in a Sleeper dress.

Me…and my two favorite guys 💙💙

5. Nana Agyemang in a Dion Lee corset.

I’m only here to make a statement.

6. Blair Eadie in the (sold out!) H&M suiting collab everyone rushed to snap up.

7. Danish style queen Pernille Teisbaek in Ganni shoes.  

Friday combo💙💚

8. Emili Sindlev in a feathered bodysuit by Delfi Collective. 

Miss this place

9. Lee Litumbe—giving us travel wanderlust with this backdrop—in a Lack of Color hat.

10. Nanjeong Lee in a frock by NY-based label, Cara Cara.

얼마 안남은 여름이니까 좀 더 러블리한 분위기 뽐뽐! 코로나 아니었으면 이 드레스 입고 산토리니 갈뻔했는데 아쉽게 됬어❤️ 이번엔 뉴욕 레이블 카라카라 의 투웨이가 가능한 벌룬 소매 오프숄더 드레스, 애티튜드 있게❤️ #ad

