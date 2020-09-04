BREAKING: Katie Grand Is Leaving Love Magazine

It’s the end of an era for Love! Revered stylist Katie Grand is exiting the bi-annual high fashion publication she founded in 2009. Grand founded the mag with Condé Nast International and served as editor in chief for the last 11 years. In January, she brought on Another Man editor Ben Cobb to join her as co-editor of Love. Pierre A. M’Pelé, aka Pam Boy, the Twitter-famous critic and industry watchdog also joined this year, as senior editor.

On Instagram, she wrote about her decision to depart. The statement is accompanied with a Love cover of Beth Ditto; which fashion fans will remember as the inaugural issue.

She said, “The world has changed, and I have changed, and what is important is now so clear. Telling beautiful and important stories will never change. But it’s time for something new, it’s time for something different. Thank you to every single person who has collaborated, who has created and who has supported us. It’s been an incredible, unforgettable and life-changing journey. Now, we are on to the next… And it’s exciting.”

Read her full statement below:

Before founding Love, Grand launched Dazed & Confused (with fashion photographers Jefferson Hack and Rankin) and Pop. She is also a noted collaborator of designers including Marc Jacobs (where she is creative director of the womenswear, menswear and beauty campaigns) and Miuccia Prada.

She has also styled runway shows for Louis Vuitton (when Jacobs was at the helm) and has worked with brands like Prada, Armani, Dolce & Gabbana, Giles, Jimmy Choo, and Sonia Rykiel. In the ’90s, long before Daniel Lee made Bottega Veneta the ‘it’ label it currently is, she was enlisted to take creative control of branding and campaigns.

In the editorial world, she has lent her talents to Arena Homme Plus, Visionaire, Vogue Paris, Vogue Japan, Tatler, Industrie, and Harper’s Bazaar.

The ultimate question? What’ll Katie do next!

