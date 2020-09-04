BREAKING: Katie Grand Is Leaving Love Magazine

It’s the end of an era for Love! Revered stylist Katie Grand is exiting the bi-annual high fashion publication she founded in 2009. Grand founded the mag with Condé Nast International and served as editor in chief for the last 11 years. In January, she brought on Another Man editor Ben Cobb to join her as co-editor of Love. Pierre A. M’Pelé, aka Pam Boy, the Twitter-famous critic and industry watchdog also joined this year, as senior editor.
On Instagram, she wrote about her decision to depart. The statement is accompanied with a Love cover of Beth Ditto; which fashion fans will remember as the inaugural issue.
She said, “The world has changed, and I have changed, and what is important is now so clear. Telling beautiful and important stories will never change. But it’s time for something new, it’s time for something different. Thank you to every single person who has collaborated, who has created and who has supported us. It’s been an incredible, unforgettable and life-changing journey. Now, we are on to the next… And it’s exciting.”
Read her full statement below:
View this post on Instagram
Where to begin (and what a way to end)? At the beginning, I suppose. It started with a few notes and a few phone calls (probably on landlines). Our first cover was of my longtime friend Beth Ditto and us dyeing her hair orange and photographing her in the presidential suite at the Chateau Marmont Hotel in Los Angeles with Mert and Marcus. The clothes were specially made by Gareth Pugh, Marc Jacobs for Louis Vuitton and many others. We didn’t think about making a statement or being controversial – it was a gut instinct of loving Beth and her music and wanting to take strong, sexy pictures of her. Fast-forward 12 years and I’m just as proud of the new covers of LOVE as I was of Beth’s. The social and media landscape is a million miles away from 2009 – I think back then our social presence was MySpace and we barely had a website. This month we published issue 24 of LOVE. During the most politically and sociologically turbulent period I believe I’ve seen in my lifetime, we produced something special that I hope reflected the unpredictable times we are living in. From Covid to the #BLM protests, me and the team sought to listen to our contributors and give them the space they deserved. #lovediaries was not really a fashion magazine, it was a book of pictures and words that reflected this year’s chaos, soul-searching, heartbreak and – although sometimes it was hard to see – positivity and hope. This issue is the most important magazine I have ever produced. It is the one I am most proud of, it is the one that means the most; it is the one that I can’t improve on. The world has changed, and I have changed, and what is important is now so clear. Telling beautiful and important stories will never change. But it’s time for something new, it’s time for something different. Thank you to every single person who has collaborated, who has created and who has supported us. It’s been an incredible, unforgettable and life-changing journey. Now, we are on to the next… And it’s exciting. LOVE Katie
A post shared by Katie Eleanor Grand (@kegrand) on
Before founding Love, Grand launched Dazed & Confused (with fashion photographers Jefferson Hack and Rankin) and Pop. She is also a noted collaborator of designers including Marc Jacobs (where she is creative director of the womenswear, menswear and beauty campaigns) and Miuccia Prada.
She has also styled runway shows for Louis Vuitton (when Jacobs was at the helm) and has worked with brands like Prada, Armani, Dolce & Gabbana, Giles, Jimmy Choo, and Sonia Rykiel. In the ’90s, long before Daniel Lee made Bottega Veneta the ‘it’ label it currently is, she was enlisted to take creative control of branding and campaigns.
In the editorial world, she has lent her talents to Arena Homme Plus, Visionaire, Vogue Paris, Vogue Japan, Tatler, Industrie, and Harper’s Bazaar.
The ultimate question? What’ll Katie do next!
Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.