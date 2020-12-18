Daily Media: PAPER’s New Fashion Editor, MatchesFashion’s Global Fashion Officer, And More!

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Anna Wintour is now global chief content officer at Condé Nast.

2. Condé Nast has appointed global editorial directors at many of its titles: Amy Astley is now global editorial director of Architectural Digest, Divia Thani is now global editorial director of Condé Nast Traveler, and Will Welch is now global editorial director of GQ. Edward Enninful will serve as European editorial director of Vogue (including editions in the U.K., France, Italy, Germany, and Spain.) Simone Marchetti has also been promoted to European editorial director of Vanity Fair. (Full story here.)

3. Natalie Kingham is now global fashion officer at MatchesFashion.

4. Mario Abad, formerly fashion reporter, is now fashion editor at PAPER.

5. Claire Stern, formerly editor at Bergdorf Goodman, is now contributing editor at POPSUGAR.

6. Footwear designer Tabitha Simmons is now creative director at British heritage brand Tanner Krolle.

7. Teyana Taylor is now creative director at Pretty Little Thing.

8. Brian Vaughan is now executive creative director at SHADOW.

9. There have been several hires at Infinity Creative Agency (ICA): Ali Valenti is now VP, Marcus Fabro is now VIP director, Haden Spenard is now digital manager, Delia Sullivan is now senior beauty PR manager, and Rachel Kaplan is now PR manager. Maya Jimenez, Jianna LoCricchio, and Mellissa Clarkson are also now coordinators at the company.

10. Brianna Vallelong is now account executive at Creative Media Marketing.

11. Kith has officially partnered with Nike and the New York Knicks to create multi-dimensional experiences for the upcoming 2020-2021 NBA season.

Plus!

12. PURPLE is now representing Stockholm Fashion Week for its 2021 season.

13. Infinity Creative Agency (ICA) is now representing COACH (for Regional US and Canada), high end jewelry rental company Switch, and underwear brand Lounge. ICA is also now representing Drake’s record label and clothing brand, October’s Very Own.

14. IMG Models is now representing Connor Brashier.

15. Paul Wilmot Communications is now representing vegan footwear brand Freedom Moses.

16. Bella PR is now representing KISS and the brands Kiss NY Pro, Ruby Kisses, i-Envy, All Mighty Bond, and Red by Kiss.

17. MP-IMC is now representing VSPOT Medi Spa and Norma Kamali: I Am Invincible.

18. Nobleshit Consulting is now representing sports apparel company WINWIN.

