Promotions For Anna Wintour, Amy Astley, Edward Enninful, Will Welch, And More At Condé Nast

Condé Nast has unveiled a new global content strategy, with many longtime editors getting new titles worldwide. First up: Anna Wintour has been named chief content officer for the company, globally, and will also serve as editorial director for Vogue worldwide. She’ll still be keeping her duties at Vogue U.S., which she has led since 1988. Christiane Mack, chief content operations officer, will continue in her role, reporting to Wintour and Condé Nast Entertainment president Agnes Chu.

The company has also appointed global editorial directors of AD, Condé Nast Traveler, and GQ, with the remaining global brands to follow in early 2021. Amy Astley will be the global editorial director of AD, Divia Thani will be the global editorial director of Condé Nast Traveler, and Will Welch will be the global editorial director of GQ.

Edward Enninful (whom many predict will eventually succeed Wintour at Vogue in the States) will serve as European editorial director of Vogue for the markets owned and operated by Condé Nast, which include editions in the U.K., France, Italy, Germany, and Spain.

Simone Marchetti has also been promoted to European editorial director of Vanity Fair, for the editions published in France, Italy, and Spain. Vanity Fair’s U.S. and U.K. editions will continue to be overseen by editor in chief Radhika Jones.

The deputy editorial directors for AD, Condé Nast Traveler, and GQ will be Oliver Jahn, Jesse Ashlock, and Adam Baidawi, respectively.

Of the new roles, Roger Lynch, CEO of Condé Nast, said: “Anna’s appointment represents a pivotal moment for Condé Nast as her ability to stay ahead in connecting with new audiences, while cultivating and mentoring some of today’s brightest talent in the industry, has made her one of media’s most distinguished executives. Edward, Simone, and our new global editorial directors, Amy, Divia, and Will, have proven throughout their tenures at the company that they are our best storytellers, capturing the cultural zeitgeist and growing their audiences on all platforms. In their success they have helped shape the world’s most influential brands and reimagined them for our new media ecosystem, and I’m thrilled to see their talents helping to lead our next chapter.”

Wintour will continue to report to Lynch.

The company is also going through some changes worldwide with Vogue Germany editor Christiane Arp, Vogue Spain editor Eugenia de la Torriente, and Vogue China editor Angelica Cheung recently exiting their roles. Fedele Usai, chief executive officer of Condé Nast Italia, and Luca Dini, Condé Nast Italia’s editorial director have also left the company.

Here’s hoping Emmanuelle Alt stays put at Vogue Paris!

