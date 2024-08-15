Christina Aguilera Hits The Beach For Glamour‘s August Issue

Beautiful in every single way! Christina Aguilera is Glamour magazine’s new covergirl, posing by the ocean for the digital publication’s August issue in a new shoot by Christine Hahn. In the accompanying feature profile with Christopher Rosa, the award-winning singer reflects on her early rise to stardom, image in the public eye, and her iconic “Dirrty” album era—plus that famed kiss with Britney Spears. Take a trip down memory lane now on Glamour.com!

All images: Christine Hahn/Courtesy of Glamour

Amelia Gray Embraces Fluffy Bunny Fashions For Moose Knuckles

Star model—and The Daily Front Row‘s Model of the Year—Amelia Gray is front and center for Moose Knuckles‘ Fall 2024 campaign. The imagery marks the brand’s first collection made with global artistic director Carlos Nazario, inspired by urban style and the label’s Canadian heritage. Gray poses for Carin Backoff’s lens in the new faux fur “Bunny” collection, which features soft and fluffy unisex coats, jackets, and separates to bring Moose Knuckles’ brand a fashion-forward flair. Shoppers can discover the full collection today at select retailers and Moose Knuckles’ owned stores and website.

All images: Courtesy of Moose Knuckles

PAPER Toasts Its 40th Anniversary With Town & Country

Guess who’s coming to dinner? In a surprising collaboration, Town & Country and PAPER have teamed up on a new digital cover to celebrate PAPER‘s 40th anniversary. Photographed by Hunter Abrams, the “ultimate New York dinner party” shoot combines T&C‘s high society flair with PAPER‘s downtown edge. Its cast is similarly wide-ranging, with 39 stars—including Nicky Hilton, Mickey Boardman, Michael Musto, Lynn Yaeger, Beau Jangles, Narciso Rodriguez, and Quil Lemons—at a glamorous dinner party shot by Hunter Abrams in black and white. The full feature is live now on TownAndCountryMag.com.

All images: Hunter Abrams/Courtesy of Town & Country

Ayo Edibiri Dreams Of Fashion For Neiman Marcus’ Fall 2024 Campaign

Neiman Marcus is celebrating a landmark birthday with Ayo Edibiri! In honor of its 30th anniversary, the retailer has tapped the Bear star to lead its new Fall 2024 campaign. Edibiri fronts imagery by Tyler Mitchell to commemorate the moment, joined by Colman Domingo, Amy Fine Collins, Alex Consani, Roberto Sipos, and Alexis Stiles in a shoot inspired by Hollywood glamour. However, this isn’t Edibiri’s only outing to Neiman Marcus. She also stars in Mitchell’s accompanying short film “Extraordinary Pursuits,” which finds her dreaming of a glamorous shopping trip while in search of the perfect hat. You can watch the full video now on Neiman Marcus’ YouTube channel.

Hoyeon, Hunter Schafer, Simone Ashley, & More Lead The 2025 Pirelli Calendar

Mark your calendars—your Pirelli Calendars, that is! The Pirelli Calendar’s 2025 edition is nearly here, bringing an artistic and star-studded take to next year’s schedule. This year, the institution has deemed Ethan James Green as the photographer across all 12 months. Held in the Miami Keys earlier this summer, Green’s official Pirelli shoot features Simone Ashley, Hunter Schafer, Hoyeon, John Boyega, Jodie Turner-Smith, Padma Lakshmi, Vincent Cassell, Elodie Di Patrizi, Connie Fleming, Martine Gutierrez, and Jenny Shimizu, as well as Green himself. We’ll be awaiting the shoot’s official reveal later this year!

Additional reporting by Moriel Mizrahi.

