This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Justin Ravitz has been named editorial director for HELLO! U.S..

2. Erin Fitzpatrick is now associate director, fashion news at Who What Wear.

3. Nabil Aliffi is now chief brand officer at Neiman Marcus Group. Stefanie Tsen Ward has been promoted to chief retail officer at the company.

4. Morgan P. Richardson is now president and chief commercial officer at Stephanie Gottlieb Fine Jewelry.

5. Claudia Cividino is now president of Jared.

6. Leigh Murphy is now senior communications manager at Golden Goose.

7. Elizabeth Wu is now senior account executive at Foundation. Rae Ann McDonald is now assistant account executive at the company.

8. Ava Levinson is now junior associate, celebrity and entertainment at ABMC. Kristin Martinez is now an account supervisor at the company.

Plus!

9. KCD is now representing Diesel and Sukeina.

10. Krupp Group is now representing Wolford, LeSportsac, and Beatnic.

11. Infinity Creative Agency is now representing Thrills.

12. Famous Last Words PR is now representing former MLS player and current TV analyst Kyle Martino.

13. KMJR.World is now representing Wynn Hamlyn.

14. Tractenberg & Co. is now representing SkincareEssentials.com.

15. Autumn Communications is now representing Figaro Apothecary.

16. Foundation is now representing Naturopathica.

17. Michele Marie PR is now representing Outlaw Cosmetics, Noralee, Quincy Mae, Le Mogador, and Tiare Hawaii.

18. Black PR is now representing A.Bohemia. and The Wolves.

19. BLKpr is now representing Thierry Lasry.

20. Chasen Creative Mediais is now representing LOVED01 by John Legend.

21. Magrino is now representing bloom house and Replacements.

22. Elyse Koenig: Beauty & Wellness Consulting is now representing Patchology, Dr. Dana, and SmoothSkin.

23. Jaime David Consultingis now representing Uwila Warrior.

24. Blended Strategy Group is now representing Jennifer Meyer.

Please email us at dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com if you’d like to be included in Daily Media in the future.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.