Florals? For spring? Groundbreaking…at least, it is if you’re Devyn Garcia! The star model is the newest face of Victoria’s Secret‘s Bombshell fragrance, fronting the blossoming scent’s special 15th anniversary campaign. As a VS model, Garcia’s no stranger to florals or VS’s modern lingerie—which are both key to the brand’s new pop-up in Gansevoort Plaza this weekend! Ahead of the launch, we caught up with Garcia on her favorite scents, shooting in Nice, and the best flowers to give and get!

How does it feel to be the newest face of Bombshell?

Super exciting and surreal! I’m so grateful that I get to represent this new age of women. I’m just beyond ecstatic and happy.

Do you have a favorite Bombshell memory over the years?

When I was younger, walking into the [Victoria’s Secret] store and spraying all the perfumes, trying each one. Was it Bombshell always that I picked? Probably. I love anything with a little vanilla in it. Just getting the confirmation of, “You got the Bombshell job” is going to be a memory I’ll remember forever.

How did you find out you got the job?

My agent called me and was like, “Well, you’re shooting in Nice,” and I’m like, “Okay, for VS, right?” She’s like, “Yes, and you got the perfume.” And I was like, “No way. That’s insane.”

What are some favorite memories you have of filming the scent’s 15th anniversary campaign?

It was very beautiful, and it was all very real. The weather was beautiful, warm, but not too warm that you’re sweating, just laying out in the sun, feeling good. The crew were such an amazing team to work with. Everyone was super nice and laid back and very smooth, which sometimes you don’t get all the time shooting. I was very grateful for that.

In your option, what makes a sexy fragrance?

Anything with a little bit of vanilla just gives it an automatic sex appeal. It’s deep, but sweet, and I think just how you wear it.

Did the giant Bombshell bottles you posed with spray perfume?

I don’t know! No, they didn’t! Victoria’s Secret is so good at sculpting these things. Even at the event right now, there’s these two huge glass bottles. I’m like, “Wherever you guys are going, great for recreating.” They look exactly the same as the original size.

You star in the Bombshell fragrance and capsule’s floral anniversary campaign. Are florals for spring groundbreaking?

Yes! Anything that Earth makes or produces is groundbreaking. It’s giving us something that we can’t create, but what we’re standing on can create. That’s really beautiful.

What are your favorite flowers, and why?

Orchids, just because that’s my mom’s favorite. When I see them, I get reminded of her. A hibiscus—they come in so many colors. I see a lot of people put them in their ears. They’re very tropical. They make a good tea.

You’re hosting the opening of VS’s new Bombshell pop up. What are you excited to see there?

Walking up, I was so surprised to see so many people in line. Just seeing the new generation of bombshells waiting to come in, get their perfume, and some flowers. It’s really cool to experience that, and see people so excited and still a part of that journey with VS.

That’s so special! What are some of your fave pieces from the new Bombshell lingerie and clothing capsule, and how do you style them?

Any piece that VA makes that’s a corset, I automatically add. I think they’re so good to pair with jeans or a trouser. You can wear it during the day or night, so definitely, a corset is always my go-to.

Do you have a favorite florist—and are there any flowers you prefer to receive or send to others?

Back to the orchid. I love sending and receiving those, just because they also last a long time. They’re chic! My best friend is a florist—her name is Aleyna Fitzgerald, she’s from home.

What do you wish you could tell your younger self from 15 years ago?

Have an open heart. I feel that’s one that’s overlooked. I would tell myself to have a more of an open heart, and trust yourself. Keep doing what you’re doing. Listen to yourself. That’s it.

What’s coming up for you this spring? Any fun travel plans or projects in the works?

I’m always looking for the next place to go. Currently, it’s in the works..definitely somewhere tropical, warm, floral, green, and luscious—like the perfume!

All images: Courtesy of Victoria’a Secret

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.