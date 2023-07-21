This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations.

1. The Hearst Magazines Media Union has confirmed that 41 editors were affected in yesterday’s layoffs across the publishing company’s 25 media brands, including Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, Cosmopolitan, and Seventeen.

2. Sally Tamarkin is joining now senior news editor at THEM.

3. Marco Bizzarri, CEO at Gucci, is exiting the company in September,

4. Jean-Francois Palus is now interim CEO at Gucci.

5. Francesca Bellettini, CEO at Saint Laurent, is also now deputy CEO at Kering; all CEOs will report to her.

6. Rayna Mallah is now vice president at Foundation.

7. Lillian Wray Krohn is now AVP at BOLD PR.

8. Ranu Coleman is now head of marketing at PatPat.

9. Peyton Van der Wolk is now senior PR & licensing manager at Jonathan Adler.

10. Erica Gordon, junior vice president at Michele Marie PR, is leaving the company.

11. Michelle Corona, senior brand communications manager at Vans, is leaving the company.

12. Samantha MacLeod is now coordinator, influencer division at SHADOW.

13. There have been numerous promotions at The Consultancy PR. Jamie Glushon, previously managing director, is now vice president & head of social media + influencer marketing. Alexandra (Alex) Scott and Michelle Garay are both now associate account directors. Amanda Betancourt is now senior account executive. Elizabeth (Betsy) Calder is now social media associate. Victoria McDougal has also joined the company as senior account manager.

Plus!

14. PURPLE PR is now representing Paloma Spain.

15. ICA is now representing Still Here New York.

16. Krupp Group is now representing L’AGENCE.

17. Mega Mega Projects is now representing Christina Caruso.

18. The Lede Company is now representing Glow Recipe and flamingo.

19. Optimist Consulting is now representing CORE Club and Caviar Russe.

20. CGC is now representing Summer Fridays.

21. Sandrine Charles Consulting is now representing Keds.

22. The Consultancy PR is now representing Afternoon Light.

23. Katherine Brooks PR is now representing Aphrodite Doll and NIA.

24. The Communications Bureau is now representing DU/ER, ready-to-drink tequila brand TSL, Janet Mandell, and Salt + Snow.

25. Solutions by Sam is now Coconut Pops.

26. 829 Studios PR Team is now representing ETAI LA.

27. Chapter 2 is now representing MARKET.

28. The Lead PR is now representing Deepak Ohri and the Filomen M. D’Agostino Greenberg Music School.

