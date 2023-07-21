Lindsay Lohan helps launch the MCM X Crocs Mega Crush Clog

New mom Lindsay Lohan is continuing her comeback with a fashion campaign, revealed today. Lohan is fronting the surreal imagery for the just-unveiled limited-edition MCM X Crocs Mega Crush Clog. The German luxury house, which recently ushered in new designers to lead the next chapter of the brand, tapped Lohan to appear in the campaign for the distinctive footwear. The actress was captured in her hometown of Dubai wearing the Mega Crush, posing against the fan-favorite, instantly-recognizable MCM Cognac Visetos Trunks. As for the shoe, each one is crafted with an oversize heel for exaggerated elevation (all the better to keep up with those skyscrapers), an electrolyzed mirror detail on the platform, and a detachable zip pouch as well as silver-tone metal charms. The styles, available in two colorways, are available now.

Tracy Anderson teams up with VeeCollective for the perfect gym bag

Street to studio and back again: the newest carry-all tote from VeeCollective has the Tracy Anderson seal of approval. The Berlin-based handbag brand teamed up with the fitness innovator and creator of the Tracy Anderson Method to create gym bags that are equally as game-changing. The co-branded bags come in a limited quantity of just 1,000 pieces, promising roomy space and interior pockets for everything from your water bottle to your laptop, a detachable pouch for your post-workout essentials or beauty products, a branded shoulder strap in Anderson’s signature color code, and an easy-to-clean quilted finish constructed out of 100% recycled nylon and vegan leather.

The origin of the collaboration dates back to when Lili Radu, VeeCollective co-founder, took part in a TA VitALity Week fitness program. “We are super excited and proud to launch this exclusive collaboration with Tracy. She is an icon. We’ve already participated in her amazing retreats in Palm Beach and the Hamptons, and her community loved our bags. Now having this exclusive collaboration is just next level,” Radu said. The bags are available for purchase now.

Classic Six is popping up in Sag Harbor

Need a piece that will see you through your Hamptons summer and beyond? Diana LoMonaco’s brand of elegant and versatile wardrobe foundations, Classic Six, is now available to peruse in Sag Harbor. The airy Classic Six store (and adjoining garden!) is open now through November 30 from 10AM every day at 150 Main Street. Stop by now to discover the brand’s best sellers like the Donna button down shirts, Brigitte linen sweaters, and, of course, the navy Katharine double breasted blazer.

Karlie Kloss reveals baby name for second son

Supermodel Karlie Kloss took to Instagram last night to share the first glimpse at her newborn son, revealing his name: Elijah Jude. The mom-of-two and husband Joshua Kushner are also parents to son, Levi Joseph. Fellow runway regulars commented congratulatory messages, including Naomi Campbell, Irina Shayk, and Grace Elizabeth. Kloss, 30, had revealed her baby bump in May this year on the red carpet at the Met Gala. Congrats!

