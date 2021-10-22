Daily Media: Glamour’s Incoming Beauty Ed, Burberry’s New CEO, The Latest Snap Originals, And More!

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Ariana Yaptangco is now senior beauty editor at Glamour.

2. Jonathan Akeroyd is now chief executive officer at Burberry.

3. Jean Lahirle is now chief executive officer, Greater China at Zadig & Voltaire.

4. Daniel Kulle, chief executive officer at Forever 21, has left the company.

5. Jonathan Wright is now president at Hearst Magazines International.

6. Allie Grandjean is now vice president, public relations at Gucci. Margo Schneier is now public relations director at the company.

7. New York Magazine and Grub Street are seeking a diner at large. (Full story here.)

8. Snapchat’s new Snap Originals made-for-mobile shows have been revealed, including projects from Addison Rae, Stephen Curry, Ryan Garcia, Anthony Joshua, and more.

Plus!

9. BLKpr is now representing Boohoo Man.

10. Foundation is now representing Caliray.

11. PR Consulting is now representing Aku.

12. Paul Wilmot Communications is now representing sexual wellness brand Smile Makers.

13. Agentry PR is now representing Fair Harbor.

14. MP-IMC is now representing Kiramoon and RFLCT.

15. Kucerak + Company is now representing accessories brand Kendall Miles.

16. Amanda Smeal Consulting and Aimee Moss are now representing dermatologist Dr. Macrene Alexiades and her skincare brand Macrene Actives.

17. K3 Media Collective is now representing Tocca and Robert Piguet Parfums.

18. Christina Melander Public Relations is now representing plastic and reconstructive surgeon Dr. Paul Nassif, NassifMD Dermaceuticals, and NassifMD Medical Spa.

19. OGAKI is now representing Unbound.

