Daniella Kallmeyer Is Designing For Today’s Modern Women

One brand on everyone’s lips this NYFW? Kallmeyer. The minimalist label has emerged as darling in the New York City fashion scene, following its NYFW debut in September. Ahead of its second runway at Bortolami Gallery, we caught up with designer Daniella Kallmeyer on the values of serenity, collection titles, and more.

How did you start your day today?

Wildly calm. I think that that has a lot to do with my amazing team. Our word today is “sublime.” and I think that is a little bit related to the word “serene.” I think I’m feeling that way myself, as well.

Do you start every collection with a word?

Not necessarily. Definitely a feeling. I think a lot about how the clothes are going to move, what their context will be in the world, who’s wearing them, where they’re wearing them. When I was thinking about the word “sublime,.” it was less about the clothes themselves, and more how the clothes would come alive. It’s in this way that is that feels very sublime, and when you wear them, there’s like a floating [feel] to them. There’s an effortlessness to them. There’s a glamor that’s very easy to them.

You’re showing in an art gallery, which is a really cool, different type of space. How do you feel the clothes? How do you the clothes connect to the venue?

It’s very much connected. The collection is about artistry. We have several new techniques. There’s a lot of artistry in the collection. There are a lot of techniques that we developed for this season, or have continued to develop from recent seasons. We have this amazing trapped silk. When I was working on the collection and we were adding in different colors, the colors felt too bold or too intense. They felt like they were taking away from some of that sublime, serene feeling of the mood and the textures. We created this technique called “trapped silk,” where the color is behind this completely weightless black chiffon. The draping technique is all done by hand. Everything has something that your own body or your own style or personality moves or shapes or ties or changes. It really is wearer- forward.

Are there any new pieces or categories you’re excited for the audience to see from you this season?

Definitely all of these silk pieces.They’re a little bit more delicate in in their development than Kallmeyer has been in past. But their execution and context is so easy. You have these amazing trapped silk gowns and tops. They just flow and billow over you. You wear them almost like a cape. You can’t get it wrong. It just is like liquid on top of you. We have a lot of new leather in our leather category, coats, jackets, blazers, skirts. A lot of accessories that are sort of the fall evolution of what we had shown in Pre-Fall 2025. This idea that we spoke about in PRe-Fall of ornate minimalism has carried through into this collection in just a little bit more of a warm, textured way.

How do you keep such a calm, serene backstage? It’s so quiet!

Respect. No one needs to be screamed at. Nobody needs to be in chaos. We’re already experiencing enough chaos outside in the world. That’s the last thing that we need here. I have this incredible team. They are my best friends. Everyone who we have the honor of working with are truly some of my best friends, including people in the cast; our collaborators, friends, muses…we’re all honored to be here together with each other. It’s very collaborative, from the models to the stylist to the photographer. We’re all really in this together, and that’s very Kallmeyer. We’re a community and we’re in it together.

