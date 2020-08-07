Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week!

1.Carine Roitfeld has named Lynette Nylander as co-creative director at CR Fashion Book as the title commits to the diversity movement. Nylander will also be editorial director at large of CR Fashion Book.

2. Shelby Beamon, Managing Editor at CR Fashion Book and Director of CR studio, is leaving.

3. Peter Sadera has been appointed editor in chief of Sourcing Journal.

4. Paul Jowdy, chief business officer and publisher of WWD and Fairchild Live, is leaving the company after nine years to focus on his family and pursue new opportunities.

5. Tara Donaldson has been named executive editor at WWD. She was previously editorial director of Sourcing Journal.

6. Sonia Chopra has been named executive editor of Bon Appétit. Chopra will lead editorial content across Bon Appétit, Epicurious, Healthyish, and Basically.

7. Bon Appétit Test Kitchen contributing writer Priya Krishna, assistant food editor Sohla El-Waylly, and contributing food editor Rick Martinez have announced they are leaving the video channel.

8. The RealReal is adding two female board members, Caretha Coleman and Carol Melton, to its eight-person board, effective immediately.

9. Steven Waldberg, executive vice president and global consumer engagement at Calvin Klein Inc., has left the company.

10. Ulrich Grimm, global head of non-apparel design, will depart Calvin Klein after 22 years.

11. Jackie Levin, a producer at NBC’s Today, is leaving NBC News after 26 years at the network.

12. Renée Tirado, global head of diversity at Gucci, has resigned to set up her own consultancy. She will continue to consult on diversity issues for Gucci. Tirado’s full-time responsibilities will be divided between chief people officer Luca Bozzo and model, activist, and Gucci Changemaker council member Bethann Hardison.

13. John Tighe has resigned as President of Peerless Clothing, North America’s largest manufacturer of tailored clothing.

14. Monique Webber has formed her own PR agency, MLWPR, and will represent Black-owned brands including House of Aama, Agnes Bethel, Mina Roe, and Yinibini Baby.

15. Quicy is now global watch ambassador for Coach.

16. Brieana Clay is now Influencer Manager at Saks Fifth Avenue. Lauren Picciano has also been promoted to AVP, PR & Influence at Saks.

17. Jake Hammel is now head of Talent and Social at Create&Cultivate.

18. Kara Studzinski has been promoted to executive editor of NOBLEMAN Magazine, and Ed Cortese, formerly of DuJour, Departures, and the Robb Report, has been hired as Associate Publisher of NOBLEMAN Magazine.

19. Hannah Coakley and Maggie Borders have joined The Consultancy PR as PR Assistants. The following have also been promoted: Samantha Devine and Jamie Glushon are now Senior Account Directors, Jill DeSantis is now Account Director, Allie Saliani is now Account Executive, and Nicole Swansen is now Account Coordinator.

20. Chicos FAS PR team has expanded and shifted some roles. Kristin McClement Director is now PR and Social Marketing. Jennifer Girvan is now Manager of PR and Social Marketing. Kirby Smith is now Specialist, PR and Social Marketing. Nicole Colaco is now Manager, PR and Social Marketing. Elizabeth Thomas is now Associate Manager, PR & Social Marketing. Kayla Branham is now Specialist, PR and Social Marketing. Rebecca Casamayor Manager is now PR and Social Marketing. and Marissa Johnson is now Specialist, PR and Social Marketing.

Plus!

21. Purple is now representing luxury lifestyle brand Olivia von Halle.

22. Purple is now representing matchmaker club LastFirst, Nemacolin Woodland Resort, and Mijenta.

23. Purple New York and London have been appointed to manage the US and UK Communications for YOOX.

24. Purple is also representing three new beauty clients: RÓEN, The Feelist, and Natura.

25. MMPR is now representing Luxembourg/Istanbul-based e-commerce apparel label FLORII.

26. IHPR is now representing John Hardy Jewelry.

27. IHPR is now representing fine jewelry brand Cathy Waterman.

28. Nike Communications is now representing premium outerwear, accessories, and home décor brand Overland.

29. Tractenberg & Co. is now representing Masks by Jill & Ally.

30. BPCM is now representing Nordstrom Beauty.

31. Chapter 2 is now representing Your Highness Clothing and Cannabis.

32. Chapter 2 is also now representing FASHINNOVATION and their upcoming Worldwide Talks 2020 during NYFW on 9/10.

33. Cate Charney is now representing Eight Saints Skincare.

34. Mischief Media Group is now representing outfit essentials brand, Woodley + Lowe.

35. Exposure America is now representing barefoot footwear brand Vivobarefoot.

36. Jamie Alvarado has launched a boutique Fashion PR agency in Beverly Hills called COLLECTIVE. COLLECTIVE is now representing footwear brand Kat Maconie, and Lauren Poppenhagen has joined the agency as an Account Manager.

37. CMM is now representing Invisibobble and Hempz.

38. Autumn Communications is now representing Chamberlain Coffee and Senreve luxury handbags.

