8 Summer Hair Care Products to Revive Damaged Strands

Whether it’s UV damage from the sun, salt from the sea, or chlorine exposure, the summer season can take its toll on your hair.

We’ve compiled a selection of various treatments to help keep your coif healthy.

1. KERASTASE Soleil Sun Protection Hair Care Set, $120

With a trio of shampoo, hair mask, and hair cream, this set gives you options to both protection and repair. We recommend applying the cream to towel-dried hair before getting in the sun, but it can also be applied afterwards. Post-beach or pool time, the shampoo will remove any salt, sand, or chlorine residue and the mask will replenish your strands. The line is a powerful combo of coconut water for hydration, vitamin E to moisturize and fight hair breakage, as well as a UV filter to limit sun damage.

2. RENE FURTERER Solaire Protective Summer Fluid, $28

This is a versatile product that you can use on dry or wet hair. Throw it in your summer tote for a spritz as needed. Not only is it water-resistant, but it also includes a keratin protection factor to protect against 50% of UV rays. Meanwhile, sesame and castor oils nourish locks, making them soft but not greasy or limp.

3. PHYTO Plage Protective Sun Veil, $30

Consider this a light SPF mist for your hair. It will protect hair color as it has an anti-dehydration UV filter, and it also adds a natural shine. Plus, it’s paraben-, silicone-, and sulfate-free too.

4. PHILIP KINGSLEY Swimcap Water Resistant Mask, $29

Originally developed for the first US Olympic synchronized swimming team, this mask is a great way to battle the green-ish tone you’ll get from too much chlorine exposure. It’s best if used in addition to a swimcap—hence the name—and the brand says that a lemon juice rinse can help if your hair is already showing signs of discoloration.

5. DAVINES SU Hair & Body Wash, $26

This foam not only works on your hair but your body too. The gentle cleansing formula has anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory properties perfect for post-sun exposure thanks in large part to Savona chinotto extract (from the citrus fruit), which is packed with vitamin C.

6. BUMBLE AND BUMBLE. Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil Heat/UV Protective Primer, $28

You can use this as a leave-in conditioner, and it also has a UV protectant. This product goes even further with six ultra-light oils that help with frizz and breakage, while softening hair too. On the first use, apply to damp hair and comb through thoroughly. After that, the brand recommends putting it on dry hair and then styling.

7. R+CO Sun Catcher Power C Boosting Leave-In Conditioner, $32

Speaking of leave-in conditioners, this one, made in partnership with celeb hair stylist, Ashley Streicher, gives you the usual UV protection alongside a ton of other multitasking benefits. You can apply it to wet or dry hair, and besides shielding hair from environmental damage, it’s also great to use prior to heat styling. Plus, vegetable collagen, radish root, and coconut oil extracts help with hair’s texture and promote scalp circulation.

8. MALIBU C Swimmers Wellness Remedy, $44 (12-packet)

These little packets of crystals will remove any harsh chemicals found in both pool and ocean water. In addition to getting rid of any copper build up (which causes a dreaded green tint to hair), it also soothes a dry itchy scalp. Pour them into your palm after shampooing hair to dissolve and then comb through wet hair. Leave in for five minutes and then rinse, shampoo, and condition to finish.

