Editor’s Pick: Gucci Guilty Love Edition Pour Homme

What: Gucci‘s kicking off 2025 with the newest member of its Gucci Guilty family! The brand’s popular Gucci Guilty fragrance line has added Gucci Guilty Love Edition Pour Homme, a limited-edition men’s scent, into its fold—which arrives at the same time as its coordinating women’s Gucci Guilty perfume. Both romance-inspired fragrances feature a minimalist matte bottle, with the men’s cast in an almond green hue.

Who: Gucci’s first Gucci Guilty fragrance was first launched in 2010 as a women’s perfume under Frida Giannini’s creative direction. Since then, the line’s expanded into numerous men’s and women’s fragrances—all complete with bottles bearing the brand’s signature interlocked G’s. Following Alessandro Michele’s first Love Edition versions of Gucci Guilty in 2020, creative director Sabato de Sarno has launched two new Gucci Guilty Love Edition fragrances in 2025; the pair follow 2023’s similarly hued Gucci Guilty Elixir scents, also released under de Sarno.

Why: Gucci Guilty Love Edition Pour Homme comes encased in a monochrome matte bottle, instantly indicative of de Sarno’s minimalist aesthetic. The fragrance itself is rooted in the original’s warm woody family, with a renewed focus on white florals and citrus. New notes of orange flower, ambrofix, and juniper oil create a scent that’s balmy, sharp, and long-lasting—ideal for the chilly winter months ahead. Plus, its modern green-blue hue will bring a stylish pop of color to your grooming repertoire this season.

How much: $160

Where: Gucci.com.

All images: Courtesy of Gucci

