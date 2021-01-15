Daily Media: Bridget Foley Leaves WWD After 35 Years, Dazed’s New EIC, And A Chanel Podcast

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Bridget Foley, executive editor, has left WWD after 35 years.

2. Sophia Chabbott, digital director at WWD, has also left the company.

3. Ibrahim Kamara is now editor in chief of Dazed.

4. Lynette Nylander is now executive editorial director Dazed.

5. Isabelle Hurley has left Dazed after eight years as editor in chief. Art director Jamie Reid and fashion director Emma Wyman are also departing the magazine.

6. Indya Brown, formerly at the Cut, is now market editor at Who What Wear.

7. Jim Gold is now interim CEO at Moda Operandi.

8. Ginny Wright is now CEO of Audemars Piguet (North America) Inc.

9. Emil Viklund is now CEO of Happy Socks.

10. Matthieu Petri is now CCO at Balmain.

11. Enzo Quarenghi is now chief client officer and digital acquisition at Valentino.

12. Ben Schwerin is now senior vice president of content and partnerships at Snap.

13. Gary Sheinbaum, former chief executive officer of Tommy Hilfiger Americas, is now CEO of Ashley Stewart.

14. Alexander-John (AJ) is now creative director of LA Gear.

15. Jacqueline Boselli is now vice president at Lividini & Co. Morgan Tanacea is now director at the brand strategy company, and Shina Kung is now senior manager.

16. Brendan McEntee is now US press and VIP manager at Paul Smith.

17. Mallory Liebhaber is now account director at SEEN.

18. Estelle Wong is now PR coordinator at Stella McCartney.

19. Hellen Ongaro is now senior account executive at First and Last PR.

20. Katie Collopy, Caroline Neumann, and Sydney Brodie are now senior publicists at Le CollectiveM.

21. Ilana Donner is now senior account executive at Six One.

22. Olivia Taverner and Sarah Day are now PR assistants at THE CONSULTANCY PR.

23. CHANEL Connects, a new podcast by the iconic French fashion house, launches today. Available on Spotify and Apple, the audio project will feature conversations about the future of creative industries with the likes of Edward Enninful, Pharrell Williams, Keira Knightley, Tilda Swinton, Amanda Harlech, Andrew Bolton, and more.

Plus!

24. Alta Moda Communications is now representing DUNDAS.

25. KWT Global is now representing MCM.

26. BPCM is now representing Christy Dawn.

27. Atelier PR is now representing Dr. Hauschka.

28. Communité is now handling US PR for Loeffler Randall.

29. ICM is now representing broadcaster Sydney Sadick.

30. Magrino is now representing California Closets.

31. Agentry PR and Battalion PR are now representing Modernist x Gravity.

32. SEQUEL is now representing Typology, El Silencio Mezcal, JW Marriott, and W New Orleans – French Quarter.

33. PURPLE is now representing Thompson Hollywood, a new hotel opening this spring with design by Tara Bernerd.

34. De facto inc. is now representing manicurist Aki Hirayama.

35. Krupa Consulting is now representing EVOLUTION_18, Peekay’s Herbs, and Wake.

36. SEEN is now representing frank body.

37. Chapter 2 Cannabis is now representing G-Eazy’s FlowerShop*.

38. LBH & Co. is now representing Sunshine Tienda.

39. Michele Marie PR is now representing Fresh Hoods, FRANKiE4, YOBO, Raycon, Dr. Sunitha Posina & Sunsimaya, and Bare Necessities.

40. Le CollectiveM is now representing sandal brand Palapa from Mexico.

41. Beach House PR is now representing Australian beauty brand Peppy Co.

42. Maser Communications is now representing Womaness.

43. The Consultancy PR is now representing Fritz Hansen.

44. Inspire The Now is now representing Goverre and Expectful.

45. Be Social Group is now representing fine jewelry collection Zoe Lev Jewelry.

46. Creative Media Marketing is now representing NEUMA.

47. Asquared Communications is now representing Talentless.

48. Chasen Creative Media is now representing Chriselle Lim and Hair La Vie.

49. The Lead PR is now representing Hannah Selleck.

50. Armand Consulting PR is now representing luxury shoe brand Keeyahri.

51. Elyse Koenig: Beauty & Wellness Consulting is now representing Milano Collection.

52. Nouveau Communications is now representing Shafer Clinic Fifth Avenue and Dr. David Shafer.

Please email us at dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com if you’d like to be included in Daily Media in the future.

