Atlanta Apparel’s Fashion Director On The Trends To Watch For 2021

Atlanta Apparel is kicking off on February 2 (get the scoop here!) but in the meantime, we’re going behind the scenes to source some insider intel about what to expect—and what to keep an eye on in 2021.

The Daily recently jumped on the phone with Atlanta Apparel’s fashion director Morgan Ramage, who has been diligently moodboarding about what trends we’re going to see, and what we should have on our seasonal shopping wishlist. Here’s the lowdown:

Classic colors

Ramage notes that it’s going to be all about timeless, neutral colors—like pistachio, firey red, and soothing forest green. This feeds into an overall trend: that people will want to buy less but better; investing in adaptable staples that will see them through season after season, no matter what’s on the agenda. The exception? Bold, punchy, and saturated hues like oranges and yellows. Because after all, we do need a little brightness in our lives right now too.

Dresses

Comfort is driving everything, says Ramage, and easy-to-wear dresses are undoubtedly the hero pieces of the season. Key silhouettes for our new, updated sartorial needs include smocked dresses and full form maxi dresses: chic, effortless, and ideal to throw on and go!

Polished sets

Stylish co-ords and also reigning in popularity, thanks to our increasingly at-home lives. Ramage says to keep “elevated fabrics” in mind here to ensure a put together look. And speaking of comfort—cardigans, elastic waistbands, blanket coats, and athleisure are here to stay too.

Statement tops

It’s a Zoom world, and we’re just living in it! Case in point: tops that make an impact via digital screens are a category to watch. Ramage says that ruffles, peplums, and bold, fun details that catch the eye are what people should be focusing on going forward.

Accessories

Travel might be limited right now, but when it comes to must-have accessories for the warmer months, people are likely to channel their vacation desires. Ramage believes that ocean-inspired elements like pearl, shell, and fishnet are bound to be a hit. So too are the type of pieces you would pick up at seaside beach promenade stalls. Think: cute pieces incorporating cord, straw, rope, macramé, crochet, and folk embroidery.

Footwear

Further proof that we’re not giving up on our newfound comfort just yet: when it comes to shoes, people are still going to look towards clogs, slides, mules, and other slipper-type shoes. On the other hand, Ramage notes that the population is eager to get back outside and explore, so sneakers and heavier options for hiking are bound to be big too.

