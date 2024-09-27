One on One with Alessandra Ambrosio

As one of the original Bebe girls, it’s only fitting that Alessandra Ambrosio appeared at Ciara’s Bebe collaboration launch. Between dancing, posing for photos, and sipping cocktails with CiCi, the Victoria’s Secret Angel took a moment to catch up with The Daily! Below, check out our chat with Alessandra on her latest vacations, favorite Ciara x Bebe pieces, and returning to the runway.

How was the end of your summer? You’ve been traveling a lot!

I was island hopping this year! I went from some European islands to Brazilian islands to Hawaiian islands. I did a little island hopping. I felt like an island girl this summer!

What are some of your favorite pieces from Ciara’s new Bebe collection?

I am wearing this one-piece catsuit, leopard print. It’s so comfortable! It’s like a second skin, and it just fits perfect. I’m just in love with the way it fits, the way it looks. It’s sexy, but it’s fun at the same time.

Do you have any favorite Bebe memories over the years?

I’ve shot for Bebe before. I’ve been one of the Bebe girls. It’s always fun to work with a brand that I know from the past, and I love that Ciara is doing this collab! It’s fabulous.

You’ve posed for so many great photographers over the years. Is there anyone you haven’t worked with yet that’s on your wishlist?

There’s so many people that I still want to work with! There’s always someone new, or someone different. In my career, it’s been a long career and I know a lot of people. There’s always something that I’m looking forward to doing. It always keeps the dreaming going.

What’s a special piece you’ve kept in your wardrobe from set after a shoot or runway show?

Usually some cool shoes that I would wear on the runway!

There’s still a few months left in the year! Any special projects or runway appearances coming up?

I’m just living day by day! Working, taking care of the kids, traveling.

